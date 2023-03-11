Open in App
New York City, NY
New York Post

Julia Fox’s father Thomas seen grumbling outside NYC pad after son’s gun, drug bust: ‘Cops did me a favor’

By Jack Morphet, Elizabeth Rosner, Stephanie Pagones,

6 days ago

Actress Julia Fox’s father Thomas was spotted grousing outside his city apartment building Friday — the day after his son was held on $450,000 bail for allegedly peddling ghost guns from their Upper East Side apartment.

“I’ve been trying to kick him out for years. The cops did me a favor,” Thomas Fox was overheard telling some building workers.

It was unclear whether Fox was referencing his 30-year-old son, Christopher, who lives with him on the second floor and was just busted on weapons and drug raps.

The dad, who was wearing a jacket and plaid scarf over a gray shirt as he stood outside the East 84th Street apartment building, would not talk to The Post.

Christopher, who is Julia’s brother, was charged with nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and two counts of manufacturing a machine gun or assault weapon.

Julia Fox’s father, Thomas, was spotted outside his Upper East Side apartment on March 10, 2023.
Robert Miller
Christopher Fox was nabbed as part of a “long-term investigation into 3D print and manufacturing ghost guns,” Assistant DA Cyril Heron said.

Records showed he was being housed on Rikers Island as of Friday evening.

His father was initially taken into police custody in the case but was later released without charges.

Christopher appeared at his arraignment Thursday with shaggy hair, wire-framed glasses, a face mask and a blue collared sweater over a white undershirt. He pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing. He has no prior criminal history.

Julia Fox’s brother Christopher hit with slew of firearms and drug charges

At the Manhattan Criminal Court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Cyril Heron said police had executed search warrants the day before as part of a “long-term investigation into 3D print and manufacturing ghost guns.”

Prosecutors said Fox bought “at least 190 ghost gun items, totaling over $7,600” between March 2018 and December 2022. And roughly $345,000 “flowed through” his CashApp account from April 2020 through January 2023, authorities alleged.

They also allegedly found that Fox “place over 200 orders for drug paraphernalia and chemicals such as chloroform, nitric acid, ethanol, ammonium hydroxide, hydrochloric acid, potassium nitrate, and lactose monohydrate and microcrystalline cellulose” between August 2019 and January 2023.

NYPD investigators descended upon the Upper East Side apartment around 6 a.m. Wednesday, sources previously told the Post.

The apartment building at 200 East 84th St. where Christopher and Thomas Fox reside.
James Messerschmidt for NY Post

During a search of the home, police allegedly discovered several pieces for ghost gun production, as well as multiple 3D printers, ammunition, various narcotics and over $8,000 in cash.

see also
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoTuh_0lF4ovvH00 Julia Fox ‘stunned’ and ‘heartbroken’ over father, brother arrest

Specifically, they recovered “two 3D-printed firearm silencers; two 3D-printed large capacity magazines; five 3D-printed unfinished frames or receivers; four 3D-printed upper receivers; three rounds of ammunition, an ammunition press, and dozens of bullets; three 3D printers and spools of filament,” prosecutors said.

They also allegedly found a pill press, crack and powdered cocaine, oxycodone, heroin, amphetamine and Xanax tablets and “other hazardous laboratory-grade chemicals.”

“Notably, the NYPD did not recover a substantial number of the items reflected in his purchase history, which indicates that he has manufactured ghost guns and sold them,” Heron told the court.

Prosecutors said they expect to bring more charges against Fox, who is due back in court March 13.

Sources told Page Six Julia Fox was “stunned” and “heartbroken” over her brother’s arrest.
Instagram/@juliafox

Julia Fox, an actress known for her relationship with rapper Kanye West and her role in 2019 film “ Uncut Gems ,” previously described Christopher in an interview as being “like a mad scientist recluse.”

“He builds 3D printers for fun,” she reportedly said.

Sources have told Page Six Julia Fox was “stunned” and “heartbroken ” over the arrest.

The star was not in New York City at the time, Page Six reported.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino

