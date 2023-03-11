Open in App
Jurors say 'heightened emotions' had to be put aside while deciding Angela Pollina's fate

By Jenn Seelig and Stephen Levine,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHzCK_0lF4osH600

Jurors in the Angela Pollina murder trial tell News 12 emotions were hard to hide, but they had a civic duty to be as fair as possible.

Jury deliberations started Thursday afternoon. While deliberating , the jury sent back three notes - the last one asking the court for a description of murder in the second degree and to describe "depraved indifference."

The verdict was decided around 3 p.m. Friday when the jury unanimously found Pollina guilty of second-degree murder and four counts of child endangerment.

Juror Number 12 Nick Pisano admits he had "heightened emotions" during the trial.

"You also have to be able to put those emotions to the side and judge it strictly on the facts in the case the evidence presented, and I think we did a great job doing that," Pisano said.

Pisano says he thought there were inconsistencies with the defense's story and that the prosecution did a great job on how they presented their case.

"They made it very easy for us to go back and discuss it in a very easy fashion," Pisano says.

Juror Number 3 Ken says he was very sad to be sending someone to jail for murdering a child.

"But I looked at her, and I didn't look at her a whole lot, and I think she knew it was coming," Ken says.

There were hundreds of potential jurors called in that said they could not sit on the jury because they felt like they couldn't be impartial and fair about the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva.

Some jurors from the Michael Valva trial came to the courtroom to watch the verdict of Pollina's trial as it came down.

