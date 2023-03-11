Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union Preview, How to Watch

The Fire look for their first win of the season when they take on the Philadelphia Union.

The Chicago Fire are looking to secure their first win of the season after Fabian Herbers’ deflected strike found the goal and gave them a 1-1 draw in their season opener at Soldier Field last weekend. The Philadelphia Union enter the match on a short week after playing a 0-0 draw against Alianza in San Salvador in the CONCACAF Champions League, though just three regulars started for the MLS side.

Last Meeting: Philadelphia won 4-1 on Aug. 13, 2022. Chris Mueller scored the only goal for the Fire in the 49th minute when they were already down two goals. The advanced numbers (expected goals) didn’t favor the Fire either, who were outscored 2.6 to 1.3, per Football Reference’s xG .

Opponent Form: 1-1-0 (4 points), 7th in Eastern Conference

March 4 at Inter Miami: 2-0 L

Feb. 25 vs. Columbus Crew: 4-1 W

Dániel Gazdag, Very Good Footballer

Gazdag has been a revelation for Philadelphia, when healthy, since joining from Hungarian-side Honvéd in 2021. Gazdag’s 22 MLS goals last season was just one behind league-leader Hany Mukhtar and the Union’s No. 10 already has two goals after his brace in the season-opening win against Columbus. Plan on Gazdag being the center of Philadelphia’s offensive pressure.

Brady Expected to Start

Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson announced Wednesday that goalkeeper Chris Brady would be starting “barring any setbacks.” Brady, 19, has the opportunity to follow in Gabriel Slonina’s steps as a young, top-level MLS keeper and is likely to get his first chance in 2023 to fill that seat at Subaru Park.

Fabian Herbers Returns to Philadelphia

It’s been a nice week for Fabian Herbers. He scored the match-tying goal last weekend and will now get to showcase his ability against Philadelphia Union, the club that selected him sixth overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. Herbers had loads of praise for that organization during his midweek media availability, crediting his time there and their then-USL affiliate Bethlehem Steel for his development as a professional. Herbers heaped on the praise for Union head coach Jim Curtin.

“When I played with Bethlehem Steele back in my Philadelphia days, when I would score or when I would have good performances, Jim Curtin was a really good coach in rewarding that and appreciating the effort that you put in.”

Who Replaces Federico Navarro and Jairo Torres?

Both Navarro and Torres came off in the first half against NYCFC with what turned out to be hamstring injuries. Mauricio Pineda came on in the 14th minute for Navarro and the goal-scorer Herbers came on for Torres in first-half stoppage time.

Ezra Hendrickson wouldn’t specify who exactly would be replacing the two injured players, but it’s fair to assume Pineda and Herbers are the top options for the Fire unless they intend to change formation.

Who Starts: Kacper Przybyłko or Kei Kamara?

It was a straight swap at forward when Kamara made his Chicago Fire debut against NYCFC, coming on for Przybyłko at halftime. Kamara contributed to the Fire’s game-tying goal while Przybyłko’s biggest impact on the match was missing the net completely on a breakaway in the 23rd minute that he should’ve scored on.

Przybyłko thrived during his three seasons with Philadelphia, scoring 35 goals in 85 MLS appearances. Though he scored five MLS goals last season for Chicago, Przybyłko frustrated Fire supporters with his inability to consistently finish great chances.

Kamara didn’t get signed a few weeks ago just to sit on the bench. Don’t be surprised if the third-highest goal scorer in MLS history starts in Chester, PA.

How to Watch

Who : Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union

When : March 11, 2023, 6:30 PM CT

Where : Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

TV/Stream : Apple TV (Not available for free trial anymore. Lo siento.)

