Golfer has impossibly bad luck, timing with errant shot

Golf can be a cruel game. If you’ve played even a few rounds, you know that. It applies to beginners, experienced weekend hackers and even the pros.

At THE PLAYERS Championship on Friday, Keith Mitchell found that out the hard way.

Mitchell approached the fifth hole (his 14th) at even par for both his round and the tournament. He blocked the tee shot to the right and immediately knew his ball was going into the water right of the fairway. Before the ball landed in the drink, Mitchell slammed his driver to the ground in disgust.

That would be bad enough, but something else happened before the ball found its watery grave. The horn was blown, suspending play.

For those unfamiliar, a triple horn would mean that golfers have to come in, but have the option of finishing their current hole. This is the horn we hear when it gets dark. But the one, prolonged horn sound that we got here? That means dangerous weather is in the area and all golfers must stop play — immediately.

A look at the clock shows that Mitchell started his swing roughly six seconds before the horn blew. So, had anything delayed Mitchell, even by a little bit, he would not have hit that shot.

Golf fans had a lot to say about this video. A lot of them understood Mitchell’s frustration firsthand.

[ Casey Bannon ]

