Open in App
The Comeback

Golfer has impossibly bad luck, timing with errant shot

By Michael Dixon,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UTuI_0lF4mEKy00

Golf can be a cruel game. If you’ve played even a few rounds, you know that. It applies to beginners, experienced weekend hackers and even the pros.

At THE PLAYERS Championship on Friday, Keith Mitchell found that out the hard way.

Mitchell approached the fifth hole (his 14th) at even par for both his round and the tournament. He blocked the tee shot to the right and immediately knew his ball was going into the water right of the fairway. Before the ball landed in the drink, Mitchell slammed his driver to the ground in disgust.

That would be bad enough, but something else happened before the ball found its watery grave. The horn was blown, suspending play.

For those unfamiliar, a triple horn would mean that golfers have to come in, but have the option of finishing their current hole. This is the horn we hear when it gets dark. But the one, prolonged horn sound that we got here? That means dangerous weather is in the area and all golfers must stop play — immediately.

A look at the clock shows that Mitchell started his swing roughly six seconds before the horn blew. So, had anything delayed Mitchell, even by a little bit, he would not have hit that shot.

Golf fans had a lot to say about this video. A lot of them understood Mitchell’s frustration firsthand.

[ Casey Bannon ]

The post Golfer has impossibly bad luck, timing with errant shot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Golf legend absolutely roasts Phil Mickelson
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Justin Thomas absolutely blasts massive golf changes
Palm Harbor, FL1 day ago
Fred Couples absolutely blasts LIV Golf
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Absolutely brutal groin shot leads to ejection
Memphis, TN1 day ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL21 days ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL25 days ago
Golf world reacts to Scottie Scheffler Masters dinner menu
Augusta, GA1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Rick Pitino sends clear message to Barack Obama
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Alabama player could pursue legal action after New York Times allegation
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
NFL world reacts to Tom Brady announcement
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Former NFL running back slams coach for ruining career
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Top player reveals why he’s signing with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
NBA fans blast huge Ja Morant decision
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Bears release veteran quarterback
Chicago, IL22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy