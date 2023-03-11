Fashion Maven Melissa Rivers Talks Academy Awards & Hollywood Glam

The top echelon of Hollywood fame will all be working their way down the non-red carpet on Sunday for the 95 Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater. While many are there to find out if they're taking home the industry's top prize — a golden Oscar statue — there is no doubt that it's also fashion's biggest night.

Perhaps nobody knows that better than Melissa Rivers, a longtime sartorial critic who also worked sibe-by-side with her mother, comedienne Joan Rivers, to rave about and repel the stars' getups.

"The reigning queen" of glamour at the Academy Awards is Cate Blanchett, said Rivers, but there are a few stars she named who are always also among the award show's best dressed.

So what should we expect to see trending on Sunday night? It's a very "glamour year," she says, with traditional elegance and even Pantone influencing the stars' styles.

Currently, Rivers hosts a podcast called Group Text where she talks about whatever topics are top of mind. She explained that her former television show Fashion Police, which critiqued the looks of the stars, wouldn't work today. We suggest you watch the interview to let her explain it herself — our description wouldn't do it justice.