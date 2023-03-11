Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Cheddar News

Fashion Maven Melissa Rivers Talks Academy Awards & Hollywood Glam

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrTKX_0lF4mBgn00

The top echelon of Hollywood fame will all be working their way down the non-red carpet on Sunday for the 95 Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater. While many are there to find out if they're taking home the industry's top prize — a golden Oscar statue — there is no doubt that it's also fashion's biggest night.

Perhaps nobody knows that better than Melissa Rivers, a longtime sartorial critic who also worked sibe-by-side with her mother, comedienne Joan Rivers, to rave about and repel the stars' getups.

"The reigning queen" of glamour at the Academy Awards is Cate Blanchett, said Rivers, but there are a few stars she named who are always also among the award show's best dressed.

So what should we expect to see trending on Sunday night? It's a very "glamour year," she says, with traditional elegance and even Pantone influencing the stars' styles.

Currently, Rivers hosts a podcast called Group Text where she talks about whatever topics are top of mind. She explained that her former television show Fashion Police, which critiqued the looks of the stars, wouldn't work today. We suggest you watch the interview to let her explain it herself — our description wouldn't do it justice.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ At Recent Appearance After Getting Botox In Her Smile Lines: ‘This is NOT Kim’
Los Angeles, CA27 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'I Dream Of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 91, Looks Ageless On The Red Carpet At Pre-Oscars Bash
Beverly Hills, CA7 days ago
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA5 days ago
Britney Spears Shamelessly Models Outfit She Says Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hates’
Malibu, CA25 days ago
Bethenny Frankel Explains Why Her Face Looks ‘F–ked Up’: ‘I’m Not Doing That Great’
Aspen, CO22 days ago
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite For A Family Outing With Their Kids Samuel & Violet: Photos
Los Angeles, CA28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy