Wrestling Observer Radio: Madusa interview, plus the news

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Garrett Gonzales and Dave Meltzer interviewed Madusa.
Dave Meltzer and I are back for a new Wrestling Observer Radio going over all the news in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter before bringing on Madusa to talk about her new book, " The Woman Who Would Be King ."
Dave and I talked about the following:
- AEW business and the Dynamite rating
- Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks
- WWE and Fox
- John Cena's availability
Then, Madusa joined us to talk about her book. Some of the things we discussed:
- Being a pioneer for women's wrestling
- Going to Japan and missing it
- The culture shock of coming back to America
- Being one of the boys and that possibly not being a good thing
- How writing felt like peeling back an onion
- The strategy involved in writing her story
- Being let go by WWE and broken promises in WCW
- Ronda Rousey's rise in MMA and pro wrestling
- Not doing interviews during #MeToo
The video version of this show is available for paid video subscribers at video.f4wonline.com .
Click Here To Listen
Comments / 0