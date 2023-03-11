Wrestling Observer Radio: Madusa interview, plus the news

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Garrett Gonzales and Dave Meltzer interviewed Madusa.

Dave and I talked about the following:

AEW business and the Dynamite rating

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks

WWE and Fox

John Cena's availability

Then, Madusa joined us to talk about her book. Some of the things we discussed:

Being a pioneer for women's wrestling

Going to Japan and missing it

The culture shock of coming back to America

Being one of the boys and that possibly not being a good thing

How writing felt like peeling back an onion

The strategy involved in writing her story

Being let go by WWE and broken promises in WCW

Ronda Rousey's rise in MMA and pro wrestling

Not doing interviews during #MeToo

