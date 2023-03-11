Open in App
Wrestling Observer Radio: Madusa interview, plus the news

By Garrett Gonzales,

6 days ago

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Garrett Gonzales and Dave Meltzer interviewed Madusa.

Dave Meltzer and I are back for a new Wrestling Observer Radio going over all the news in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter before bringing on Madusa to talk about her new book, " The Woman Who Would Be King ."

Dave and I talked about the following:

  • AEW business and the Dynamite rating
  • Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks
  • WWE and Fox
  • John Cena's availability

Then, Madusa joined us to talk about her book. Some of the things we discussed:

  • Being a pioneer for women's wrestling
  • Going to Japan and missing it
  • The culture shock of coming back to America
  • Being one of the boys and that possibly not being a good thing
  • How writing felt like peeling back an onion
  • The strategy involved in writing her story
  • Being let go by WWE and broken promises in WCW
  • Ronda Rousey's rise in MMA and pro wrestling
  • Not doing interviews during #MeToo

The video version of this show is available for paid video subscribers at video.f4wonline.com .

