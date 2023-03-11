3 hospitalized, 1 with head injury, following crash in Springboro

Three people are hospitalized, one with a head injury, following a crash in Springboro late Friday afternoon.
Officers and medics were dispatched around 5:58 p.m. to the intersection of State Route 73 and Pioneer Boulevard, the Springboro Police Department tells News Center 7.
A Toyota Prius and Cadillac were the two vehicles involved in the crash.
The driver in the Prius suffered a “serious head injury” and two people in the Cadillac suffered minor injuries, according to a sergeant with the Springboro Police Department.
Medics transported all three people to the hospital.
Traffic on State Route 73 and Pioneer Boulevard was reopened around 7:45 p.m. Friday night.
