Open in App
Springboro, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

3 hospitalized, 1 with head injury, following crash in Springboro

By WHIO Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6pAz_0lF4luvv00

Three people are hospitalized, one with a head injury, following a crash in Springboro late Friday afternoon.

>> Ky’air Thomas’ death ruled as Sudden Unexplained Infant Death, autopsy shows

Officers and medics were dispatched around 5:58 p.m. to the intersection of State Route 73 and Pioneer Boulevard, the Springboro Police Department tells News Center 7.

A Toyota Prius and Cadillac were the two vehicles involved in the crash.

The driver in the Prius suffered a “serious head injury” and two people in the Cadillac suffered minor injuries, according to a sergeant with the Springboro Police Department.

Medics transported all three people to the hospital.

Traffic on State Route 73 and Pioneer Boulevard was reopened around 7:45 p.m. Friday night.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Gun, fentanyl recovered from car that crashed after chase through Middletown
Middletown, OH22 hours ago
UPDATE: Alcohol played factor in Miamisburg rollover crash, police say
Miamisburg, OH5 hours ago
Middletown man killed in crash; Police investigate
Middletown, OH4 hours ago
WATCH: Dayton police officer hurt after cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver on St. Patrick’s Day
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Man facing multiple charges after police chase ends in crash in Butler Co.
Middletown, OH4 hours ago
Police investigate after person shot in Springfield
Springfield, OH10 hours ago
Female shot at a club in Springfield taken to Miami Valley Hospital
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
Second person dies as result of head-on collision in Highland County
Hillsboro, OH1 day ago
OSP: 2 people transported by air after serious crash in Clermont County
Batavia, OH2 days ago
VIDEO: OSHP, Dayton Police chase armed suspects
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Girl apprehended after police chase through multiple counties ends in crash
Carrollton, KY2 days ago
Driver in serious condition after crashing into pole in Troy
Troy, OH3 days ago
Man, woman accused of hiding in sewer pipe during manhunt facing charges
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Man in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff at Dayton home
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Man arrested for murder after body found in Middletown
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Police investigating after body found in car in Butler Co.
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Road work will affect traffic busy Englewood intersection
Englewood, OH20 hours ago
Arrest made years after man found dead, burned in parking lot off Central Parkway
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Dayton SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Clermont County teen charged, accused of hopping on SUV, firing into moving vehicle
New Richmond, OH3 days ago
Traffic on East Dorothy Lane to be impacted due to water main replacement
Kettering, OH21 hours ago
Man shot multiple times outside Northside gas station, police say
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
2 males, 1 female hurt following shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Fire breaks out at Trotwood apartment complex hit by Memorial Day tornadoes
Trotwood, OH2 days ago
Deputies ID man, woman that hid in sewer pipe during manhunt
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Police Need Help Finding Missing 13-Year-Old Hamilton Twp Girl
Hamilton, OH13 hours ago
PD: 33-year-old man charged with murder in connection with woman found dead
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Kettering police asking for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Kettering, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy