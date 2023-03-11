Coastal Carolina softball sent the college sports world into a frenzy on Friday night.

The Chanticleers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in epic fashion, as the Chants hit a walk-off home run to win the game, 6-4.

Indya Smith, a transfer from Saint Mary’s (CA), has already significantly impacted the club. Smith belted the two-run walk-off blast that secured a huge win for the Chanticleers, who improved to 20-3 with the epic win.

Coastal Carolina was picked 10th out of 12 teams in the Sun Belt preseason rankings. The only teams beneath them were Georgia State and Georgia Southern, who tied for last place. CCU only received 43 points in the poll, while Louisiana figured to be a runaway. Conference play hasn’t officially begun, but the Chants are 20-3 now while Louisiana, going into the day, is 15-8. So they have built up quite a distance. A distance that was extended with that epic walk-off home run.

Several were fired up after the thrilling conclusion.

Future commit Ava Brooke celebrated the big home run.

“Proud is an understatement,” said teammate Maddie Redman.

“THAT’S MY CAPTAIN,” teammate Mady Volpe exclaimed.

Teammate Keirstin Roose was also fired up after the big win.

And, finally, a CCU fan blog had some fun at “The” Ohio State’s expense.

[ Coastal Carolina SB ]

The post Epic walk-off HR sends college softball world into frenzy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .