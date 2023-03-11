Open in App
Sporting News

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison: Weigh-in results from world title bout in Sydney

By Tom Naghten,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrAoG_0lF4lqP100

The interim WBO super-welterweight world title bout between Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison is official after both fighters made weight in Sydney on Saturday.

Tszyu was the first fighter on the scale at the official weigh-in, while his American opponent was last, although both stepped on the scales under the 69.9 kg/154 pound limit.

Harrison had suggested Tszyu's lips looked white after the pair came face-to-face at Friday's press conference, while the undefeated Aussie described the former WBC champ as looking "hungry."

In the end, both men, as well as the entire undercard, successfully made weight, paving the way for one of the biggest cards in recent Australian history to go ahead at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, March 12.

Following an intense face-off at the ceremonial weigh-in, the more-experienced Harrison suggested he was going to expose Tszyu come fight time.

“You ever seen a Rottweiler bite a Chihuahua? It’s just a different kind of dog,” Harrison said.

“I think y’all have been seeing your dog bite all the other Chihuahuas.

“He ain’t been in front of a Rottweiler yet. Until y’all see that, y’all ain’t seen the real fighter yet.”

Speaking to reporters, Tszyu refuted Harrison's suggestion he was nervous.

“That’s bulls**t.” Tszyu said.

“He’s fought on the biggest stages of them all but I think he hasn’t done this before.

“We do it a bit differently in Australia.

“You should feel my heartbeat right now, very slow. That means it’s relaxed.”

Tszyu vs. Harrison weigh-in video

Full fight card and weigh-in results

Tim Tszyu (69.68 kg/153.6 lb) vs. Tony Harrison (69.62 kg/153.5 lb); For the interim WBO super-welterweight title

Paulo Aokuso (79.18 kg/174.6 lbvs. Yunieski Gonzales (79.18/174.6 lb); Light-Heavyweights

Sam Goodman (55.10 kg/121.5 lb) vs. TJ Doheny (55.18 kg/121.7 lb); Super-Bantamweights

Issac Hardman (76.04 kg/167.6 lb) vs. Rohan Murdock (75.94 kg/167.4 lb); Super-Middleweights

Nikita Tszyu (69.72 kg/153.7 lb) vs. Bo Belbin (69.84 kg/154 lb); Super-Welterweights

Koen Mazoudier (69.78 kg/153.8 lb) vs. Ben Mahoney (69.66 kg/153.6 lb); Super-Welterweights

Shanell Dargan (56.84 kg/125.3 lb) vs. Courtney Martin (56.78 kg/125.2 lb);Featherweights

Iman Khataev (81.68 kg/180.1 lb) vs. Gi Sung Gwak (81.64 kg/180 lb); Light-Heavyweights

When is Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison?

  • Date: Sunday, March 12 | Saturday, March 11
  • Main card: 12 p.m. AEDT | 8 p.m. ET | 1 a.m. GMT
  • Main event: 3 p.m. AEDT | 11 p.m. ET | 4 a.m. GMT

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison takes place in Sydney on Sunday, March 12. The main card starts at 12 p.m. AEDT | 8 p.m. ET | 1 a.m. GMT. Tszyu and Harrison should make their way to the ring around 3 p.m. AEDT | 11 p.m. ET | 4 a.m. GMT, depending on how long the undercard fights last.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison

Country

Date

Channel + Live Stream (main card)

United States

Sat. March 11

Showtime

United Kingdom

Sun. March 12

TBA

Australia

Sun. March 12

Prelims: Fox Sports 3 (Ch. 503) & Kayo
Main card (from midday): Main Event & Kayo (PPV)

In the United States, Tszyu vs. Harrison is available on Showtime. Viewers can stream Showtime via Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox ONE, a laptop, or any mobile or tablet device.

You can watch the fight in Australia via Main Event on Foxtel or streaming service, Kayo (PPV).

Betting odds for Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison

  • Per Caesars , Tim Tszyu is the -260 favorite, while Tony Harrison is the +210 underdog.
  • Per Palmerbet , Tim Tszyu is the $1.35 favorite, while Tony Harrison is the $3.15 underdog.
  • In Canada, per Sports Interaction , Tim Tszyu is the -278 favorite, while Tony Harrison is the +210 underdog.

Tszyu vs. Harrison fight card odds

Tim Tszyu - $1.35 Tony Harrison - $3.15
Paulo Aokuso - $1.22 Yunieski Gonzalez - $4.40
Sam Goodman - $1.28 TJ Doheny - $3.70
Issac Hardman - $1.65 Rohan Murdock - $2.30
Nikita Tszyu  - $1.08 Bo Belbin - $8.50
Koen Mazoudier - $2.40 Ben Mahoney - $2.40

Odds via Palmerbet .

