Greensboro, NC
Miami's Norchad Omier (ankle) exits ACC tournament loss to Duke

5 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- No. 14 Miami lost starting forward Norchad Omier to an ankle injury early in the team's 85-78 defeat to No. 21 Duke in their Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal matchup on Friday.

Omier was hurt just over a minute into the game when he rebounded a missed free throw. He landed on the foot of Duke's Dereck Lively II and rolled his right ankle, sending him falling to the court and banging his hands on the hardwood in pain.

Omier was helped to the bench, then needed help just to get on his feet before being assisted to the tunnel that leads to the locker room.

Minutes later, Miami announced that Omier would miss the rest of the game. The school later tweeted that Omier had no broken bones.

The 6-foot-7 third-year sophomore came in averaging 14 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds. He was an All-ACC second-team pick by The Associated Press earlier this week.

The Hurricanes were seeded No. 1 for the ACC tournament. They shared the regular-season title with No. 13 Virginia .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

