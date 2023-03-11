2024 Four-Star Wide Receiver Courtney Crutchfield Details His Recruitment

Raymond Eaves gets the Latest Recruiting Scoop from 2024 Wide Receiver Courtney Crutchfield

Four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield is blowing up receiving multiple SEC offers. Crutchfield attends Pine Bluff High School in Pine Bluff, AR, and plays basketball and football for the Zebras. On3's Industry Rankings has Crutchfield as the fifth-best player in Arkansas. He has a good frame for a wide receiver standing 6-2 and 175 pounds.

Crutchfield holds 15 offers from Arkansas , Auburn , Iowa State , Kansas State , LSU , Memphis , Missouri , Oklahoma , Ole Miss , South Carolina , Tennessee , Texas A&M , UNLV , Vanderbilt , and Arkansas Pine-Bluff .

Crutchfield's recruitment has yet to really take shape as of now, and his recruitment is 100 percent open. Although he has yet to narrow his list of schools down he says multiple schools have been keeping in contact with him. "Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Vandy, and Missouri," Crutchfield said are the schools he talks to the most.

One school that has the talented wideout's eye is the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks hosted Crutchfield for an unofficial visit on January 21st. "We all bond pretty good," he said about the Arkansas staff. Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman recently said he wants to get the top players in Arkansas to stay home. Landing Crutchfield should certainly be a priority for them.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is another school that is putting itself in good shape in Crutchfield's recruitment. Crutchfield tells me that he will visit Death Valley on the weekend of March 11th. LSU remains in contact with the talented wideout, "like every other day," he talks with LSU staff.

Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte and LSU head coach Brian Kelly. © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Crutchfields says right now there is no timeline for when he wants to commit. As he looks to take his time and make the right choice for his future. Crutchfield has a huge senior season upcoming, "nothing really just keep working and getting better."