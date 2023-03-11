Open in App
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Sacramento rescue dog reaches semifinals of national pet competition

By Jose Fabian,

6 days ago

(KTXL) — A local rescue dog from Sacramento is in the semifinals of America’s Favorite Pet , a national competition.

Piggie’s owner, Andrea Haverland, said he was used as a breeder dog for the first six years of his life.

“For those years, he didn’t know love or security or family,” Haverland said in a message to FOX40.

She said one of her goals in winning is to spread Piggie’s story in Dogster Magazine, which is one of the prizes.

“I want Piggie to inspire people to adopt the dog in a shelter who may need a little extra love and care,” Haverland wrote. “Just because they may be a little work, they are still worth it, and will reward you with the most beautiful unconditional love you can ever imagine.”

There is also a prize of $5,000, and Haverland said $1,500 is pledged to Front Street Animal Shelter, which reportedly saved his life multiple times.

Piggie was diagnosed with heartworm disease not long after being adopted and could barely walk. Haverland said he had a long recovery but never stopped showing them his love.

Piggie was 7th in the competition as of Friday evening. To vote, visit americasfavpet.com.

