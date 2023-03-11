Open in App
TMZ

Buffalo Wild Wings Sued Over 'Boneless Wings'

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cs8CC_0lF4jkZ900
TMZ Composite

Buffalo Wild Wings is duping customers into believing they are chowing down on wing meat when they order boneless wings, when in reality it's essentially just chicken nuggets ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The nationwide restaurant chain is being dragged into a class-action suit by a man named Aimen Halim , and he's got a serious bone to pick here. Sorry, we had to do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CELSv_0lF4jkZ900
buffalo wild wings

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, Halim claims Buffalo Wild Wings' boneless wings are not deboned wings at all, as they would have customers believe, but rather slices of breast meat deep fried like wings with a composition more akin to nuggets than wings.

He says he fell victim to what he describes as deceptive marketing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9F4f_0lF4jkZ900

Taste and transparency aren't the only issues for Halim ... he says BWW is misleading customers to sell a cheaper product for more than it's worth, and he accuses the chain of knowing it's engaging in false advertising and refusing to change its ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7I6H_0lF4jkZ900

Halim claims other restaurants selling boneless chicken, like Papa John's, are being careful not to market it as wings ... and he's howling mad BWW doesn't even mention in fine print anywhere on the menu the meat is really from the breast and not the wing.

Naturally, the guy's going after Buffalo Wild Wings for money.

We reached out to BWW ... so far no word back.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Judge tosses lawsuit accusing Buffalo Wild Wings of misrepresenting meat in ‘boneless’ wings, but plaintiffs vow to pursue the case
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings admits boneless wings are not wings after lawsuit: 'It's true'
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Judge tosses boneless wings class action vs Buffalo Wild Wings, for now; Class action asserts 'boneless wings' just nuggs
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL6 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Why You Might See More Krispy Kreme Donuts At McDonald's
Lexington, KY17 days ago
Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings, saying 'boneless wings' are actually just chicken nuggets
Mount Prospect, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy