Forest Grove, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Pacific University’s first alumna president dedicates inauguration to students

By Megan Stewart,

6 days ago

On Thursday, March 9, Pacific University formally inaugurated its first president to have also graduated from the university, Dr. Jennifer Coyle.

A Boxer for almost 35 years — first as a student, then as a faculty member, and now as an administrator — Coyle requested her inauguration center around the students and celebrate Pacific's unique cultural, including its Indigenous ties.

“Students and alumni,” she said during her speech, “you are my ‘why.’ The performances, readings and introductions today just filled me with joy. They really showcase a community that has inspired our students to think, create and pursue justice in this world."

Among the notable student performances were a Hawaiian ceremonial welcome involving conch shells and a chorus rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”

“Today is a celebration of Pacific and a celebration of you. You are the enduring legacy, and during the time I serve, I will always keep you and your experiences my priority,” said Coyle.

Coyle earned all three of her degrees from the university, including her bachelor’s degree in vision science, Doctor of Optometry and Master of Science in vision. Additionally, Pacific was the site of her contact lens residency.

Two of her three children are also Pacific alumni.

“What a profound symbol of the promise of higher education,” faculty Senate chair James Kundart said, “to see a former student move through an educational and professional path that takes them from an undergraduate student walking on this campus for the first time, nearly 35 years ago, to marching to this platform as president of the institution.”

In 1994, Coyle started teaching in the College of Optometry, serving as associate dean from 2006 to 2008 and then as dean until 2019. She briefly served as the dean of the Southern California College of Optometry before returning home last summer to become Pacific’s newest president.

During her speech, Coyle described the position as her “dream role.”

“It is my honor to carry the heavy, so you can all fly,” she said.

Coyle also spoke briefly about her vision for the college, specifically about improving equity and diversity on campus.

“You all have big dreams, and I have big plans,” she said.

Coyle said her goal is to expand Pacific’s demographics to include more Hispanic students, in addition to the university’s already high population of Asian American, Native American and Pacific Islander students.

“Let’s work with purpose and energy to achieve that, and quickly,” she said, adding that Pacific needs to work on retaining and recruiting more faculty of color.

Coyle also touched on reducing equity gaps.

“Let’s make sure all who access our programs have the resources and capacity to be successful and have the knowledge, skills and tools to go find their bliss in the world,” she said.

Coyle ended her speech remarking on Pacific’s legacy as a place of resilience and possibility.

A 175-year-old institution as of next year, Pacific has survived two turns of the century, two World Wars, two pandemics, the Great Depression and the Great Recession, Coyle noted.

“We constantly reaffirm our values, use our minds, our energy and our hearts to create and make society more civil and equitable, and our programs and services accessible for all who follow,” Coyle said. “Together, we will always dwell in possibility because those possibilities will become splendidly audacious realities. That’s what we do here at Pacific. I am living proof.”

