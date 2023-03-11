Freshman Amina Muhammad, Texas women beat Kansas State at Big 12 basketball tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Amina Muhammad didn't lead Texas in scoring or rebounds during Friday's 60-42 win over Kansas State in a Big 12 quarterfinal game at the Municipal Auditorium.

Muhammad, though, did produce a team-high +22. In efficiency terms, that means Texas outscored the Wildcats by 22 points over the 25 minutes that Muhammad played. Her countable stats also included nine points, five rebounds and a steal.

A 6-4 freshman forward, Muhammad is averaging 4.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season.

"That kid is going to continue to grow and get better, and she is a competitor. She's tough," UT coach Vic Schaefer said.

Personally, Muhammad owns a seven-game winning streak in the month of March. That string of wins dates back to her final two years at DeSoto High where she won two state championships. The two games that Texas has played this month have both been against Kansas State, and those two victories secured a share of the Big 12's regular-season championship and advanced the Longhorns along at the conference tournament.

"(Texas) really reminds me of high school," Muhammad said. "That's what I really like about this, we win."