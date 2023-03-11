Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Austin American-Statesman

Freshman Amina Muhammad, Texas women beat Kansas State at Big 12 basketball tournament

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwvAF_0lF4jdO400

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Amina Muhammad didn't lead Texas in scoring or rebounds during Friday's 60-42 win over Kansas State in a Big 12 quarterfinal game at the Municipal Auditorium.

Muhammad, though, did produce a team-high +22. In efficiency terms, that means Texas outscored the Wildcats by 22 points over the 25 minutes that Muhammad played. Her countable stats also included nine points, five rebounds and a steal.

A 6-4 freshman forward, Muhammad is averaging 4.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season.

"That kid is going to continue to grow and get better, and she is a competitor. She's tough," UT coach Vic Schaefer said.

Personally, Muhammad owns a seven-game winning streak in the month of March. That string of wins dates back to her final two years at DeSoto High where she won two state championships. The two games that Texas has played this month have both been against Kansas State, and those two victories secured a share of the Big 12's regular-season championship and advanced the Longhorns along at the conference tournament.

"(Texas) really reminds me of high school," Muhammad said. "That's what I really like about this, we win."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
PHOTOS: Celebrities visit Austin for festival
Austin, TX5 days ago
Killeen teen charged with capital murder in Austin hookah lounge killings
Austin, TX4 days ago
Elon Musk is Building His Own Town on 3,500 Acres Outside of Austin, TX
Austin, TX8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man killed by falling construction debris near UT Austin campus, APD investigating
Austin, TX6 days ago
Suspect disguised as technician robs two Austin businesses
Austin, TX6 days ago
1 dead, 5 injured in crash near Elgin
Elgin, TX5 days ago
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend
Killeen, TX8 days ago
Lockhart man found not guilty of murder, aggravated assault after May 2021 incident
Lockhart, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy