Police: Body found in abandoned Troy house

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy Police are investigating after a body was found on 8th Street near Hoosick Street. Police said the body of an adult male was found in an abandoned house Friday night.

Police were called to the residence around 7 p.m. Friday after a dead body had been found. The body has been identified, and authorities are working to notify the man’s family of his death. Police said he was a Capital Region resident.

Police said there was no suspicious activity related to his death, and he may have been using the home as temporary shelter. The investigation is ongoing.

The building was also found to be unstable and is being handled by the Troy Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy police at (518) 270-4421.

