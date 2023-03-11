Open in App
East Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Millions of Calico Critters toys recalled due to choking risk

By Allison Shinskey,

6 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 3 million Calico Critters animal figurines are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard to children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The recall involves all Calico Critters figurines and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories, since they’re small enough to pose a choking risk.

Epoch Everlasting Play, the company that manufactures Calico Critters, has been made aware of three incidents, including two deaths, involving the bottle and pacifier accessories.

The bottle accessories were sold in a variety of colors, including in yellow, pink, blue and orange. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal.

The animal figurines with the recalled accessories were sold at retailers nationwide and online.

Parents are urged to take the recalled accessories away from their children and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for instructions on how to destroy them and receive a free replacement.

  • (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • (Courtesy: CPSC)
More Information: Calico Critters Recall
