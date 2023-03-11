Open in App
Kent County, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Sheriff: Suspicious man asks 8-year-old to get in his car

By Megan Viecelli,

6 days ago
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious person after a man approached a young girl outside of her home.

Deputies say the eight-year-old girl was outside of her home on Daisy Lane NW around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

That’s when the sheriff’s office says a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the girl and the driver asked her if she wanted to go with him.

The young girl ran back inside her home.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was a white man who’s about 30 years old with short hair, a beard and glasses.

Now, deputies are asking neighbors to check doorbell and surveillance cameras.

If you see someone matching that description who was in the area Thursday evening or have additional information, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

The sheriff’s office says it was an isolated incident and they are not aware of any more witnesses at this time.

