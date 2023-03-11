Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Bulls not far from play-in spot ahead of meeting with Rockets

By Sportsnaut,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETTrb_0lF4eNZB00

Given their inconsistency throughout this season, it might seem unwise to put stock in the Chicago Bulls’ chances of qualifying for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

However, following their surprising 117-96 road victory over the West-leading Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the Bulls entered Friday one game out of 10th place in the East and a coveted spot that would keep their season alive.

A road win over the Houston Rockets Saturday would further enhance an opportunity that didn’t appear likely after Chicago dropped six consecutive games and fell a season-high-tying seven games under .500 entering the All-Star Game break.

Hope springs eternal, in part due to the elevated play of Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who poured in 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting against the Nuggets. LaVine is averaging 30.7 points since the All-Star break, carrying an offensive load Chicago needs to thrive. Even with DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic on hand, LaVine has been the Bulls’ best player for a lengthy stretch. His ascension has been a revelation of sorts.

Similarly crucial to the Bulls’ playoff aspirations is their ability to put what has been a rocky season behind them in time to maximize this stretch run. Of their 16 remaining games, only four are against teams out of playoff contention. What Chicago did in Denver will have to be the norm and not an aberration in order for the Bulls to make a true run at the play-in tournament.

“At this point, we don’t care about what happened before,” LaVine said. “We have to win every game. We are trying to win every game because that is the position we put ourselves in. Each win is a big-time win if it is versus Denver or versus anybody. So that is just the mentality going forward to give ourselves a chance to get where we want to go.”

Based on their showing against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, the Rockets might not make for an easy mark. Despite dwelling in the West cellar, the Rockets roared back from an 18-point deficit and took a lead late in the fourth quarter before succumbing 134-125 in overtime at Indiana.

The loss marked another for Houston without a key contributor, as guard Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) sat, although he has been ruled probable against the Bulls.

As has been the case lately, the Rockets turned to myriad options to contribute offensively, with rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. producing the best game of his young career with 30 points and 12 rebounds, including a game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds left that forced the extra period.

The Rockets also received strong showings from Jalen Green (24 points, four assists) and Kenyon Martin Jr. (23 points on 9-of-13 shooting), plus an impactful performance from Jae’Sean Tate off the bench (13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one block). At 22 years and 62 days old, Martin was the oldest member of the starting lineup against the Pacers. What Houston showed despite its inexperience was ample moxie.

“It’s progress,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “It’s fight, getting down a bunch fighting back, finding lineups that hadn’t played together much but fighting. Yes, progress. We’re getting there.

“These guys with 17 games to go are fighting really hard, and that’s progress.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Alex Stalock, Blackhawks shut down Predators
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies star hit with another 5-figure fine, furthering rep as NBA’s next Draymond Green
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Moving up in West race, Clippers face slumping Magic
Orlando, FL2 hours ago
Latest update on Lebron James’ injury is bad news for Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles, CA31 minutes ago
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25K for shoving cameraman
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Kings G Kevin Huerter (hamstring) is day-to-day
Sacramento, CA1 hour ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes’ phone is apparently ‘blowing up’ from NFL free-agents
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New York Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers hits snag due to Packers’ reported asking price
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles star receives massive contract extension
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks steal away Giants defensive star in NFL free agency
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles release five-time Pro Bowler
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly engaged in trade talks for three-time Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies making huge changes on road trips ahead of Ja Morant’s return
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
Nuggets ready for rugged road test against Knicks
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Sharpshooters galore as Texas, Penn State take aim at Sweet 16
State College, PA2 hours ago
Northwestern is roadblock toward another UCLA Sweet 16
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Michael Jordan, as Charlotte Hornets’ owner, was far from the greatest of all time
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Tiger tales: Missouri, Princeton set for surprise second-round matchup
Columbia, MO2 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs among NFL teams reportedly in the mix for Odell Beckham Jr.
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Sparks waive G Chennedy Carter
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
No. 1 Alabama, ailing Brandon Miller reset for No. 8 seed Maryland
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
Mets claim RHP Dennis Santana off waivers from Twins
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy