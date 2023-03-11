Asmodee's March Releases Include Star Wars Deck-Building Game, My Hero Academia, Marvel, & More
By Matthew Aguilar,
6 days ago
Compared to previous months, March doesn't have quite as many board game releases from Asmodee, but there's still plenty to get excited for. Kicking things off are two of the month's biggest releases, those being Star Wars: The Deck-Building Game and My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains. New releases from Marvel: Crisis Protocol and Star Wars: Legion hit later in the month, as does the anticipated expansion to Meadow and the newest chapter in Cantaloop. There will also be a number of BrainBox releases as well and plenty more, and you can find all of the upcoming March releases below.
The League of Villains set for the My Hero Academia CCG includes several releases, including a Booster Display, 3 playmates (Himiko, Dabi, and Tomura), and the 2 players Clash Deck - All Might vs All For One. On the Crisis Protocol side, White Queen, Psylocke, and the Wakanda Affiliation Pack join the game, so you've got several ways to grow your Protocol team. You can find all of the March releases below.
3/3 Releases
Star Wars: The Deck-building Game - $37.99 - Fantasy Flight Games My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains Booster Display - $110.00 - Jasco Games My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains 2 Players Clash Deck - All Might vs All For One - $39.99 - Jasco Games My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains Himiko Toga Playmat - $24.99 - Jasco Games My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains Dabi Playmat - $24.99 - Jasco Games My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains Tomura Shigaraki Playmat - $24.99 - Jasco Games
3/10 Releases
Meadow Downstream - $30.00 - Rebel Marvel: Crisis Protocol - Emma Frost & Psylocke - $39.99 - Atomic Mass Games Marvel: Crisis Protocol - Wakanda Affiliation Pack - $59.99 - Atomic Mass Games Tucano - $12.99 - Helvetiq
3/17 Releases
Arkham Horror LCG: The Forgotten Age Campaign Expansion - $69.99 - Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars: Legion: Asajj Ventress Operative Expansion - $21.99 - Atomic Mass Games SIF: Lysene Sellswords - $37.99 - CMON SIF: Brazen Beasts - $37.99 - CMON Revive - $80.00 - Matagot
3/24 Releases
Cantaloop Book 3: Against All Odds - $35.99 - Lookout Games Agricola Storage Box - $45.99 - Lookout Games
3/31 Releases
BrainBox The World - $17.00 - BrainBox Brainbox Animals - $17.00 - BrainBox BrainBox Pictures - $17.00 - BrainBox BrainBox Maths - $17.00 BrainBox BrainBox Once Upon a Time - $17.00 - BrainBox BrainBox Dinosaurs - $17.00 - BrainBox
Will you be picking up any of these games to add to the collection?
