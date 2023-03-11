Asmodee's March Releases Include Star Wars Deck-Building Game, My Hero Academia, Marvel, & More

Compared to previous months, March doesn't have quite as many board game releases from Asmodee, but there's still plenty to get excited for. Kicking things off are two of the month's biggest releases, those being Star Wars: The Deck-Building Game and My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains. New releases from Marvel: Crisis Protocol and Star Wars: Legion hit later in the month, as does the anticipated expansion to Meadow and the newest chapter in Cantaloop. There will also be a number of BrainBox releases as well and plenty more, and you can find all of the upcoming March releases below.

The League of Villains set for the My Hero Academia CCG includes several releases, including a Booster Display, 3 playmates (Himiko, Dabi, and Tomura), and the 2 players Clash Deck - All Might vs All For One. On the Crisis Protocol side, White Queen, Psylocke, and the Wakanda Affiliation Pack join the game, so you've got several ways to grow your Protocol team. You can find all of the March releases below.

3/3 Releases

Star Wars: The Deck-building Game - $37.99 - Fantasy Flight Games

My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains Booster Display - $110.00 - Jasco Games

My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains 2 Players Clash Deck - All Might vs All For One - $39.99 - Jasco Games

My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains Himiko Toga Playmat - $24.99 - Jasco Games

My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains Dabi Playmat - $24.99 - Jasco Games

My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series 4: League of Villains Tomura Shigaraki Playmat - $24.99 - Jasco Games

3/10 Releases

Meadow Downstream - $30.00 - Rebel

Marvel: Crisis Protocol - Emma Frost & Psylocke - $39.99 - Atomic Mass Games

Marvel: Crisis Protocol - Wakanda Affiliation Pack - $59.99 - Atomic Mass Games

Tucano - $12.99 - Helvetiq

3/17 Releases

Arkham Horror LCG: The Forgotten Age Campaign Expansion - $69.99 - Fantasy Flight Games

Star Wars: Legion: Asajj Ventress Operative Expansion - $21.99 - Atomic Mass Games

SIF: Lysene Sellswords - $37.99 - CMON

SIF: Brazen Beasts - $37.99 - CMON

Revive - $80.00 - Matagot

3/24 Releases

Cantaloop Book 3: Against All Odds - $35.99 - Lookout Games

Agricola Storage Box - $45.99 - Lookout Games

3/31 Releases

BrainBox The World - $17.00 - BrainBox

Brainbox Animals - $17.00 - BrainBox

BrainBox Pictures - $17.00 - BrainBox

BrainBox Maths - $17.00 BrainBox

BrainBox Once Upon a Time - $17.00 - BrainBox

BrainBox Dinosaurs - $17.00 - BrainBox

