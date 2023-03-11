Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago mayor race polls paid for by Johnson, Vallas campaigns show many voters still undecided

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kf2wD_0lF4dfDw00

Two new polls released by Brandon Johnson's and Paul Vallas' campaigns most notably show a healthy chunk of voters are still undecided.

The polls were paid for by each campaign separately, and the only thing they agree on is that there's still plenty of undecided voters still out there.

READ MORE: Chicago mayoral candidates offer different visions for Chicago

The poll paid for by the Johnson campaign has the Cook County commissioner with a five point lead over former Chicago Public Schools CEO Vallas with 14% of voters undecided.

The poll paid for by the Vallas campaign shows he has a nine percentage point lead over Johnson, with 15% undecided.

MORE INFO: ABC7 Chicago to hold mayoral debate with runoff candiates

Both surveys asked 800 likely voters and were taken earlier this week.

During the nine candidate primary, Vallas earned 35% of the vote while Johnson earned 20%.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas supporters disrupt Johnson presser criticizing his education record
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Chicago mayoral debate turns heated as Vallas, Johnson discuss major issues
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
'Chuy' Garcia endorses Brandon Johnson for mayor, Chicago Laborers District Council backs Vallas
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Abortion rights PAC endorses Johnson; Vallas lands George Cardenas' endorsement
Chicago, IL2 days ago
25th Ward alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez's press conference interrupted by defeated opponent
Chicago, IL1 day ago
As crime ravages Chicago, pastor puts faith in pro-police candidate to turn it around
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Paul Vallas gets support from Ja'Mal Green while AG Kwame Raoul endorses Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 3-16-23: Reflecting on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s record
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson offer diametrically opposed approaches to public safety at UIC forum
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cook County, Chicago Not Included in Illinois' New Mandatory Paid Leave Act. Here's Why
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago PD leadership departures makes superintendent the 'hardest position to fill'
Chicago, IL2 days ago
With Lightfoot a lame duck, City Council looks to declare independence
Chicago, IL3 days ago
One Illinois City Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Chicago, IL3 days ago
'Senseless and cruel': Wrongfully convicted Chicago brothers denied certificates of innocence
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Lawsuit: City Hall, Michael Reese developer conspired to use city power to smash value of coveted property
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago area celebrating St. Patrick's Day, including a parade in Crown Point
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Chicago real estate developer on mission to close wealth gap between white, Black families
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2023’s Most Miserable Cities In America Includes 3 Indiana Cities
Hammond, IN5 days ago
Feds: 6 people indicted in drug trafficking investigation after shipping meth from California to Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
St. Patrick's Day on Lenten Friday: Archdiocese of Chicago, Boston differ on dispensation requests
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Mayoral Election: New poll shows Paul Vallas with double-digit lead over Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL9 days ago
'The proof is here': Lawsuit claims CPS teacher used ruler to hit students with special needs
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Hinsdale middle schooler going to Scripps National Spelling Bee for 3rd time
Hinsdale, IL1 day ago
As Lightfoot's term nears end, City program for formerly incarcerated reaffirms mission
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Shaq plans to open two 'Big Chicken' restaurants in Cook County
Rosemont, IL1 day ago
Illinois lottery employee charged for stealing, redeeming winning tickets
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Taste of Chicago moved to September amid backlash over NASCAR street race planned for same weekend
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago shooting: 2 injured in Englewood, drove to 63rd and Ashland for help, CPD says
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
$30M Allocated to Tolleston Opportunity Campus in Gary
Gary, IN2 days ago
9 Suburban Chicago Apartments Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy