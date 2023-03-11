Chicago mayor race polls paid for by Johnson, Vallas campaigns show many voters still undecided

Two new polls released by Brandon Johnson's and Paul Vallas' campaigns most notably show a healthy chunk of voters are still undecided.

The polls were paid for by each campaign separately, and the only thing they agree on is that there's still plenty of undecided voters still out there.

The poll paid for by the Johnson campaign has the Cook County commissioner with a five point lead over former Chicago Public Schools CEO Vallas with 14% of voters undecided.

The poll paid for by the Vallas campaign shows he has a nine percentage point lead over Johnson, with 15% undecided.

Both surveys asked 800 likely voters and were taken earlier this week.

During the nine candidate primary, Vallas earned 35% of the vote while Johnson earned 20%.