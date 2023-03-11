‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Sean Jablonski Exits As Showrunner; ‘SVU’s David Graziano To Oversee Remainder Of Season 3

There’s been yet another change at the helm of Dick Wolf’s Law & Order: Organized Crime. Sean Jablonski is stepping down as showrunner of NBC’s police procedural, Deadline has confirmed. Jablonski is the fourth showrunner to depart the Law & Order s pinoff in the past year.

Law & Order: SVU ’s David Graziano will oversee the remaining three episodes of Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime , starring Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello and Rick Gonzalez.

Sources tell Deadline Jablonski is exiting due to creative differences.

Jablonski took over as showrunner in September 2022 for Bryan Goluboff. Goluboff replaced Barry O’Brien, who was named interim showrunner in late February 2022. O’Brien had been asked to step in and finish the season after the exit of previous showrunner Ilene Chaiken.

Organized Crime follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. It’s produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. EPs are Dick Wolf, Jablonski, Goluboff, O’Brien, Arthur Forney, Meloni and Peter Jankowski.

Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on Law & Order: SVU.

