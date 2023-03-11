Tahoe's Emerald Bay completely freezes over for perhaps 1st time in decades amid severe weather

Tahoe's Emerald Bay has completely frozen over for perhaps the first time in decades.

Located just north of South Lake Tahoe, the last time the inlet froze over may have been in the early 1990s, according to California State Park officials.

From Los Angeles to Truckee to Mission Peak. A stunning amount of snow has swept across the Golden State. These videos shows the best moments.

These photos are from March 8.

Tahoe's Emerald Bay is pictured in a photo shared by California State Parks on Friday, March 10, 2023.

California State Parks

Emerald Bay sees partial freezes every winter, but for the bay to completely freeze over is more unusual, officials say.

The ice is currently believed to be about 6 inches deep.

Take a look at the graph below to check out the latest Lake Tahoe snowpack totals. The snow total refers to the entire amount of snow that's currently at each site. The median is based on the last 30 years of data for March 9 (except for Carson Pass, which only has 16 years of historical data).