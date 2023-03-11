Creighton vs. Xavier live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch Big East Tournament

The Creighton Bluejays will take on the Xavier Musketeers in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament at MSG on Friday night.

Creighton advanced to the semifinals after an impressive 87-74 win over 6th-seed Villanova on Thursday, while Xavier was able to hold on against DePaul in an 89-84 win and will look to keep up the scoring as they are averaging 82.1 points per game which is the best in the Big East.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Creighton vs. Xavier

When: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Creighton (-3.5) vs. Xavier

O/U: 152.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.