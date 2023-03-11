Open in App
Bloomington, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Maryland vs. Indiana live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch Big Ten Tournament

By FTW Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0ZCF_0lF4cbwV00

The Indiana Hoosiers are set to begin their Big Ten Tournament campaign on Friday night, taking on the Maryland Terrapins in the quarterfinals. The Hoosiers have enjoyed a double-bye into the tournament, while Maryland earned their place in the quarterfinals with a victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Maryland vs. Indiana

  • When: Friday, March 10
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Maryland vs. Indiana (-1.5)

O/U: 134.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arrest report details what led up to deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN8 days ago
Greencastle man accused of biting baby; Hospital staff overheard him call newborn ‘evil’, according to investigators
Greencastle, IN2 days ago
Former bowling alley said to be beyond repair, owner plans to replace building with storage units
Bedford, IN29 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy