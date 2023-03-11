Maryland vs. Indiana live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch Big Ten Tournament

The Indiana Hoosiers are set to begin their Big Ten Tournament campaign on Friday night, taking on the Maryland Terrapins in the quarterfinals. The Hoosiers have enjoyed a double-bye into the tournament, while Maryland earned their place in the quarterfinals with a victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Maryland vs. Indiana

When: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Maryland vs. Indiana (-1.5)

O/U: 134.5

