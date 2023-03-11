Open in App
Doddridge County, WV
Spring registration deadline approaching for Doddridge County Early Learning Academy

By Makayla Schindler,

6 days ago

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Doddridge County Early Learning Academy (DCELA) is holding its spring preschool and kindergarten registration on March 10 and 13.

If interested in enrolling your child into preschool, the child needs to be four before July 1, and for kindergarten, they need to be five before July 1. Head start eligibility also requires a hemoglobin and lead screening, as well as proof of household income.

Walk-ins are not accepted, you must call and schedule an appointment with DCELA at (304) 873-3955. Appointments can be made between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Happy Plaugher, mental health specialist and parent educator resource center (PERC) coordinator at the academy.

It is required to bring your child, along with the following documents to your appointment:

  • Completed WV Department of Health certificate of immunizations record
  • Social security card
  • Certified birth certificate from the State Bureau of Vital Statistics
  • WV Preventative Health Screening (Physical)
  • Dental – Oral health assessment

Plaugher said, “it’s very important that if they want a slot, that they call in and let us know that they have a child that is eligible so that we can get them in.” Monday is the final day to register a child for the Spring semester that begins in August.

