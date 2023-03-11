Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: 25,000 Short Deck Ante-Only Day 1 leaderboard, payouts, prizemoney

The Triton Super High Roller series in Vietnam kicked off the short deck portion of the stop with the 25,000 Ante-Only Event on Friday. The event generated 57 entrants who competed for the 427,000 first prize.
After the first day of play, Kiat Lee finds himself in the best position to win with 7,905,000 in chips. Lee won a massive pot in the middle of the day by flopping a set of aces against Isaac Haxton and busting fan favorite Karl Chappe-Gatien on the bubble. Lee made two pair with his seven-eight offsuit, and Chappe-Gatien's ace-king failed to improve.
Justin Bonomo was the first player in the money. Bonomo lost a massive hand on a cooler late in the day with pocket queens to Danny Tang's pocket kings. He was eventually eliminated when his ace-king offsuit could not improve against Stephen Chidwick's flopped trip jacks.
The remaining contestants will resume play on Saturday at 1 p.m. local time.
25,000 Short Deck Ante-Only leaderboard after Day 1
Field remaining: 7/57
Places paid: 8
Average stack: 2.41 million (61 antes)
Ante level at end of day: 40k/80k
| Place
| Name/Country
| Chips
| Antes
| 1.
| Kiat Lee (Malaysia)
| 7,905,000
| 198
| 2.
| Danny Tang (Hong Kong)
| 3,825,000
| 96
| 3.
| Michael Watson (Canada)
| 1,805,000
| 45
| 4.
| Stephen Chidwick (United Kingdom)
| 1,330,000
| 33
| 5.
| Isaac Haxton (USA)
| 1,015,000
| 25
| 6.
| Richard Yong (Malaysia)
| 685,000
| 17
| 7.
| Phil Chiu (Hong Kong)
| 540,000
| 14
Notable eliminations
| Place
| Name/Country
| Prizemoney
| 8.
| Justin Bonomo (USA)
| 57,500
| 11.
| Sam Greenwood (Canada)
| 0
| 16.
| Paul Phua (Malaysia)
| 0
Total prizepool: 1,425,000
| Position
| Prizemoney
| Champion
| 427,000
| 2nd
| 310,000
| 3rd
| 199,300
| 4th
| 151,000
| 5th
| 117,000
| 6th
| 91,200
| 7th
| 72,500
| 8th
| 57,000
