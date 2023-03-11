Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: 25,000 Short Deck Ante-Only Day 1 leaderboard, payouts, prizemoney

The Triton Super High Roller series in Vietnam kicked off the short deck portion of the stop with the 25,000 Ante-Only Event on Friday. The event generated 57 entrants who competed for the 427,000 first prize.

After the first day of play, Kiat Lee finds himself in the best position to win with 7,905,000 in chips. Lee won a massive pot in the middle of the day by flopping a set of aces against Isaac Haxton and busting fan favorite Karl Chappe-Gatien on the bubble. Lee made two pair with his seven-eight offsuit, and Chappe-Gatien's ace-king failed to improve.

Justin Bonomo was the first player in the money. Bonomo lost a massive hand on a cooler late in the day with pocket queens to Danny Tang's pocket kings. He was eventually eliminated when his ace-king offsuit could not improve against Stephen Chidwick's flopped trip jacks.

The remaining contestants will resume play on Saturday at 1 p.m. local time.

HOW TO PLAY SHORT DECK POKER: Origin, rules & basic strategy from high stakes pro Linus Loeliger

25,000 Short Deck Ante-Only leaderboard after Day 1

Field remaining: 7/57

Places paid: 8

Average stack: 2.41 million (61 antes)

Ante level at end of day: 40k/80k

Place Name/Country Chips Antes 1. Kiat Lee (Malaysia) 7,905,000 198 2. Danny Tang (Hong Kong) 3,825,000 96 3. Michael Watson (Canada) 1,805,000 45 4. Stephen Chidwick (United Kingdom) 1,330,000 33 5. Isaac Haxton (USA) 1,015,000 25 6. Richard Yong (Malaysia) 685,000 17 7. Phil Chiu (Hong Kong) 540,000 14

Notable eliminations

Place Name/Country Prizemoney 8. Justin Bonomo (USA) 57,500 11. Sam Greenwood (Canada) 0 16. Paul Phua (Malaysia) 0

Total prizepool: 1,425,000