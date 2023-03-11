Fans Are Ditching This Affordable Costco Favorite. Here's Why

There's a reason Costco rotisserie chicken has long been a customer favorite. While Costco prices tend to vary by geographic region, there are certain prices it upholds throughout all of its stores. The food court hot dog and soda combo, for example, is $1.50 no matter where you buy it. Similarly, no matter where you're buying Costco rotisserie chicken, you'll only see about a $4.99 charge for it on your credit card .

But while Costco rotisserie chicken may be an ultra affordable meal, lately, consumers have been voicing concerns about its taste. And so you may want to think twice about buying a Costco rotisserie chicken until the warehouse club giant is able to address the issue at hand.

How do you feel about chemicals in your food?

When you buy rotisserie chicken, whether from Costco or another source, you want it to taste like, well, chicken. But lately, Costco customers have been complaining on social media that their rotisserie chicken has a distinct chemical taste to it. One Redditor called the rotisserie chicken "soapy." And that's not a taste you want in any food you're eating.

Now, this isn't the first time Costco fans have noted a chemical taste in their rotisserie chickens. Back in May of last year, Redditors from Canada as well as California voiced concerns about the chicken having a chemical taste. But the fact that this is happening again is a bit disturbing.

A concerning trend

No matter what you're eating, you shouldn't be tasting chemicals. Period. So if your Costco rotisserie chicken has adopted that taste, it may be time to hold off on buying it until Costco is able to remedy the situation.

That said, if that rotisserie chicken is a staple dinner item in your household, find the manager of your local Costco and talk to them about it. Costco supplies many of its rotisserie chickens from a facility in Nebraska. But that's not its only source. And you never know if your local Costco might be able to get its chicken from a different source so it can continue to sell the item while the issues at hand are worked out.

A deal worth skipping for now

The cost of a main course you cook yourself is apt to be comparable to, if not more expensive than, a $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken. So it's easy to see why you might rely on that chicken to feed your family.

But if the chicken doesn't taste right, then you'll need to find a replacement entree for the time being. The good news is that Costco commonly stocks uncooked chicken at an affordable price. Pick up a jar of sauce, toss it in the oven, and bam -- dinner is served.

These days, a lot of people are struggling to pay their bills and add to their savings accounts because of inflation. So it's easy to see why Costco's rotisserie chicken might hold a lot of appeal. But when food tastes like chemicals, it should sound alarms. And it's not worth potentially compromising your health in order to save some money.

Of course, just because Costco's rotisserie chicken seems to have adopted a chemical taste in some markets doesn't mean it's actually laced with chemicals. But either way, that sort of taste is just not enjoyable, which means it's time to give that chicken a pass until things improve.

