New York State
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Reportedly Asks To Represent Their Twins, 14, In Estate Battle

By Audrey Rock,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1KTm_0lF4Tuvf00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband reportedly hopes to represent their 14-year-old fraternal twins Harper and Finley Lockwood in the escalating battle over her estate, which includes tens of millions in life insurance policies. According to a Friday, March 10 TMZ report, documents obtained by the outlet show Michael asking a judge to appoint him as guardian ad litem in the matter. The outlet also reported that the only daughter of Elvis Presley had two life insurance policies — one worth $25 million and another worth $10 million when she died.

After Lisa Marie’s unexpected death on January 12 at the age of 54, news emerged that her daughter Riley Keough, 33, had replaced Priscilla Presley as sole trustee, Priscilla took steps to officially challenge the trust. She claimed in documents obtained by The New York Post in late January that she reportedly found an amendment to the trust that would eliminate herself and a former business manager. She listed “multiple reasons” why the amendment could be fraud and further asked a judge to declare it “invalid.”

Per TMZ, Riley and her twin sisters are currently the beneficiaries of the trust. Their brother Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020. It’s worth noting that Priscilla previously slammed the “noise” surrounding the battle over Lisa Marie’s trust with scathing comments in February.

“I loved Elvis very much as he loved me,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE on February 3, 2023. “Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUcCW_0lF4Tuvf00
Lisa Marie Presley with Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood. (Shutterstock)

Priscilla continued, explaining that the reports did not come from within the family “This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family,” she continued. “Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

Priscilla did not name any specific individual, but noted that, “an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise” was allegedly “trying to speak on behalf of our family.”

