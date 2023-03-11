Veterans treated with resource fair in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An annual veterans resource fair returns to Owensboro after a 3 year hiatus.

More than 200 veterans, active service members and their families gathered at the National Guard Armory on Tamarack Road on Friday.

Organizers tell us services ranged from help with medical care to assistance with getting paperwork from veterans service organizations.

“Sometimes they are entitled to medals they don’t have so we’ve brought a lot of folks together with information that can assist them in trying to get those service needs met and assist the families along the way,” says Brandon Harley, Audubon Area Community Services CEO.

While Friday’s fair was the only one planned for this year, organizers say they hope to return to the pre-pandemic tradition of hosting fairs in several counties across western Kentucky.

