Slick roads and harsh weather act as reminders that winter isn’t over just yet

Mother nature reminded us that winter is not over as the late snowfall this winter season is causing hazardous road conditions for drivers.

People are being forced to take detours on their commute home because of multiple crashes around the region. One of those crashes shutting down a portion of interstate 90.

Drivers were being detoured to take other roads for travel, but a Greenfield Township Fire Police said they are obeying the rules of the road.

Speed restrictions were issued around 10 a.m. Friday morning following a multi-vehicle accident involving two tractor trailers on Interstate 90 near exit 41.

As a result, the interstate closed down from the I-86 interchange to the exit. The fire police captain of Greenfield Township Volunteer Company said drivers are being left having to take detours.

“They’re being really cool about it. It’s a freak snowstorm, not like the one we had Monday night with the really big flakes and a lot of snow in a couple of hours, but people usually understand that some people don’t understand that. But it is what it is,” said Brian Abbey, fire police captain of Greenfield Township Volunteer Company.

Abby says he believes the detours from Interstate 90 resulted in a truck being stuck on the hill on Depot Road.

One driver passing through Erie and heading towards Ohio reacted to the late wintry weather and road conditions while traveling.

“A little slushy not so bad in New York, but as we got down to Pennsylvania it definitely got more slushy out the farther we went. It’s got a little bit better but then it kind of got bad again,” said Jerry Scaggs who was driving through the area.

One truck driver on his way to Indianapolis said the temperature is also playing a factor in the road conditions.

“The highway’s not too bad because the snow the temperatures not too bad you know temperatures aren’t too bad,” said Bikramjid Amahal, a truck driver passing through the Erie region.

Drivers tell us how they’re bracing the winter weather and how they’re handling the conditions on the roads.

“Definitely reducing speed, slow lane changes, trying to be safe make sure the lights are on, make sure you’re using signals,” Scaggs said.

“No, no fast driving like in this road condition you can drive slow be safe,” Bikramjid Amahal went on to say.

Pennsylvania State Police said interstate 90 is still shut down tentatively, but they are working to get it reopened.

