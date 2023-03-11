Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

West Elementary to host Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System demo

By Noah Galilee, Tiffany McKoy,

6 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – A school safety demonstration event will be held Monday, March 13, at 11:30 a.m. at West Elementary School, located at 303 Rosemont Ave. SW. The event will showcase a new Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System designed to protect students in the event of a school shooting.

According to a press release from Cullman City Schools, “This is a pilot program, so these are the first safe rooms installed in any school anywhere. This is a concept KT Security Solutions developed, it was then coordinated with the school system. They are completed and installed in two classrooms.”

The system will be piloted at Cullman’s West Elementary School, and the event will feature panelists such as Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman; Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Alabama; Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey; Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff; Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta; West Elementary Principal Dr. Jay Page; and KT Security Solutions Owner Kevin Thomas.

The Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System, developed by KT Security Solutions, is a functional whiteboard that can be customized to fit any classroom and expands into a fold-out room in under 10 seconds. It serves as a protective shield against ballistic threats and severe weather, such as storm damage or debris. Additionally, it provides an additional meeting space for teachers to use for small groups, sensory rooms or breakout sessions.

The Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System was designed to be easily customized to fit inside any classroom, only takes up 5 inches of wall space and locks from the inside, controlled by a teacher or administrator. Classroom cameras that activate once the door lock is engaged to survey the room and surroundings are also available. The system offers NIJ level III Protection (up to a .308).

“We are excited to showcase this new system that will provide an additional layer of safety and security for our students and staff,” said the release, “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and this system will provide peace of mind to parents and educators alike.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OuOKuYWveI

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cullman, AL newsLocal Cullman, AL
Distinguished Young Women informational meeting March 18 in Cullman
Cullman, AL4 hours ago
Cullman Community Young Singers experiencing revitalization
Cullman, AL6 hours ago
Hundreds of students tour Wallace State during Spring Showcase
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East, West Elementary students host art show
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Agriplex proud to bring back ‘Glean Team’ for another growing season
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Christ First Ministries Church 2nd annual car and truck show coming March 25
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Cullman Rotary Club 50th annual auction raises more than $50K
Cullman, AL6 hours ago
Wallace State launches Nursing Apprenticeship Program
Hanceville, AL4 days ago
Cold Springs High brings home state FCCLA award, multiple others
Bremen, AL4 days ago
R.O.S.S. representative Shane Tidwell speaks at Good Hope City Council meeting
Good Hope, AL3 days ago
Pups & Pints coming in June
Cullman, AL6 hours ago
Health Science Career Fair connects students to future employers
Hanceville, AL7 days ago
Arrests and Incidents reported March 17, 2023
Cullman, AL2 hours ago
Obituary: Gary Neal Hardman
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Ima J. Patrick, 93
Garden City, AL2 hours ago
Book sale at Hanceville Public Library March 18
Hanceville, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Dillard S. Williams
Cullman, AL1 hour ago
Obituary: Anna Belle Moore
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Stephen Patrick Campbell
Houston, AL1 day ago
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Art Show Saturday, March 11
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Tommy Charles Bartlett (updated)
Double Springs, AL3 days ago
PREP BASEBALL: West Point, Fairview split area doubleheaders; Thursday scoring recap
West Point, AL16 hours ago
Obituary: Georgia V. Peek
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Wallace State Lady Lions runner-up in ACCC Basketball Championship; Lions make it to top 16
Hanceville, AL1 hour ago
Obituary: Larry Allen Underwood
Cullman, AL2 hours ago
Former Alabama player Lawson Schaffer shares his thoughts on the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament chances
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy