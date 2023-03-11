West Elementary to host Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System demo

CULLMAN, Ala. – A school safety demonstration event will be held Monday, March 13, at 11:30 a.m. at West Elementary School, located at 303 Rosemont Ave. SW. The event will showcase a new Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System designed to protect students in the event of a school shooting.

According to a press release from Cullman City Schools, “This is a pilot program, so these are the first safe rooms installed in any school anywhere. This is a concept KT Security Solutions developed, it was then coordinated with the school system. They are completed and installed in two classrooms.”

The system will be piloted at Cullman’s West Elementary School, and the event will feature panelists such as Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman; Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Alabama; Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey; Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff; Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta; West Elementary Principal Dr. Jay Page; and KT Security Solutions Owner Kevin Thomas.

The Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System, developed by KT Security Solutions, is a functional whiteboard that can be customized to fit any classroom and expands into a fold-out room in under 10 seconds. It serves as a protective shield against ballistic threats and severe weather, such as storm damage or debris. Additionally, it provides an additional meeting space for teachers to use for small groups, sensory rooms or breakout sessions.

The Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System was designed to be easily customized to fit inside any classroom, only takes up 5 inches of wall space and locks from the inside, controlled by a teacher or administrator. Classroom cameras that activate once the door lock is engaged to survey the room and surroundings are also available. The system offers NIJ level III Protection (up to a .308).

“We are excited to showcase this new system that will provide an additional layer of safety and security for our students and staff,” said the release, “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and this system will provide peace of mind to parents and educators alike.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OuOKuYWveI

