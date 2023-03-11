Open in App
Hanceville, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Thompson Rents opening in Hanceville; Construction rental equipment available March 20

By Amy Leonard,

6 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Thompson Tractor announced the upcoming opening of its newest Thompson Rents location at 6307 County Road 490 in Hanceville just east of the Dodge City exit off Interstate 65. Set to open on Monday, March 20, the store will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The ribbon cutting and grand opening are scheduled for Thursday, April 20. The time is not yet available.

“We are excited to be a part of this vibrant industrial area and are glad to be closer to our great customers in Cullman County,” shared Thompson Tractor President and CEO Lucy Thompson Marsh.

With construction completed this month, the 7,500-square-foot building situated on 3 acres will offer construction equipment, pumps, generators, aerial equipment and concrete equipment in addition to a full-service hydraulic hose shop. The company will learn from customers which hose fittings are most commonly used in the area and stock the most highly used fittings to enable a quick turnaround on hydraulic hose needs.

Staff from the Thompson Tractor home office were quick to praise Cullman’s city and county officials for their diligent work and hospitality during the construction of the new facility.

“I’d like to personally thank Stanley Kennedy of the Cullman Economic Development Agency for being great to work with and all of the county commissioners we had the pleasure of doing business with during this process,” said Thompson Tractor Vice President of Earthmoving Sales and Rental Charlie Stevens. “They were extremely helpful and professional. Bailey Harris and all of their subcontractors and suppliers did a great job from start to finish. Finally, I want to specifically thank Scotty Hooper (of MyWay Transportation). We wouldn’t have gotten here without him.”

For more information about Thompson Rents, visit www.ThompsonRents.com . For the Hanceville store, call 256-736-0460.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

