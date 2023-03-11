Jonathan Alder takes fourth, three Columbus-area girls bowlers place in top 10 at state

Three top-10 individual performances and a semifinal appearance for Jonathan Alder highlighted the day for central Ohio in the Division I girls bowling state tournament Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Westerville Central’s Payton Hartgrove placed sixth (632), not far ahead of Marysville’s Madison Strouse (eighth, 623) and Gahanna Lincoln’s Delaney Rossette (10th, 618). All are seniors.

Hartgrove, last year’s state runner-up, and Strouse were making their third appearances at state. Rossette placed third a year ago in her first state tournament.

Jonathan Alder finished fourth as a team, losing to eventual champion Macedonia Nordonia 3-1 in the semifinals. The Pioneers, who were seventh after the qualifying round (3,050), upset second-seeded Tallmadge 3-0 (174-172, 190-189, 178-155) in a first-round match before falling to Nordonia 221-193, 193-204, 148-137, 194-174.

Senior Haley Henderson’s 552 series tied her for 27th place and led a balanced effort for Jonathan Alder, which was at state for the eighth time in nine seasons and second year in a row in Division I.

Classmate Danielle Phipps bowled a 540 and was 31st, followed by juniors Daisy Henderson (32nd, 540) and Jalyn Moore (60th, 472) and sophomore Macie Lane (72nd, 422).

Gahanna finished 14th (2,927) as a team and Marysville was 15th (2,847).

Junior Casey Burns had a 484 series for Gahanna to finish 59th, ahead of freshmen Lacey Holden (69th, 439) and Jessica Goldman (87th, 174), senior Madelinn Stiltner (99th, 157) and sophomore Jordan Carruthers (103rd, 142).

Freshman Delaney Sherwood had a 538 series for Marysville and finished 33rd, followed by senior Sarah Stooksbury (64th, 460), sophomore Coryn Darling (65th, 457) and junior Hailey Lowe (tied for 83rd, 281).

Among the area’s other individual qualifiers, Olentangy senior Phoebe Anderson finished 15th (599), New Albany senior Taryn Jolly was 24th (567) and Newark junior Jade Gabor placed 29th (551).

Anderson, a four-time state competitor, finished 40th last year, 65th in 2021 and 54th in 2020.

Gabor and Jolly were in their first state tournament.

Kettering Fairmont sophomore Danica Roseberry rolled a 661 series to edge runner-up Aiyana Godwin of Troy by a pin for the individual title.