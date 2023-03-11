Briscoe fans 11 as Wylie silences Abilene in district baseball

Whether you were cheering for Abilene High or Wylie on Friday afternoon, you cheered the sun.

It was darn close to a perfect day for baseball, far more pleasant at Blackburn Field than it has been at ballparks around Abilene this week.

Wylie played its second District 4-5A game in as many days after blanking Cooper 10-0 on a chilly, damp Thursday evening at their ballpark. The evened both teams at 1-1 in league play.

The Bulldogs then edged Brock 4-3 earlier Friday.

Waiting across the city was Abilene High, which opened 4-5A with a 3-2 home win against Lubbock Coronado on Tuesday.

AHS played two games in the AISD Tournament on Thursday, splitting with Wichita Falls teams.

Wylie maintained its momentum, getting a two-hit, 11-strikeout outing from Ty Briscoe in a 6-0 win.

He struck out the side in the Abilene High second inning and in the fourth after giving up a leadoff double by Brady Bennett.

Briscoe left the game with a tight right hamstring in the bottom of the fifth. After getting two outs, timeout was called to aid the Wylie pitcher, who laid prone on the mound as a trainer worked his leg.

When action resumed, however, he issued consecutive walks and left the game.

"He hydrated all day. It's just one of those deals," Wylie coach Grant Martin said.

Briscoe's outing displayed the Bulldogs' depth in pitching.

"We've got a bunch of guys," Martin said. "We've got confidence in every one of them. Tye did a great job today and Sam (Walker) came in and did a great job."

Walker came on to get the final out, then got Abilene High's Jake Breckenridge to hit into a 4-6-3 double play the next inning with the bases loaded to keep the shutout going. The Eagles went down 1-2-3 in the seventh.

"We're trying to play a different brand of baseball here that involves all 17 in the lineup or not," AHS coach Brad Harman said of keeping the Eagles (4-9) fired up. "High intensity and high focus. We had lulls with that today. Tuesday night, when we played Coronado, I felt like from the moment of the first pitch to the last pitch, I felt like we were dialed in.

"We had moments like that ... but it's got to be a full team effort when you're playing a team like Wylie. We had some opportunities and squandered those, and we extended some innings that we could've gotten out of. You can't let them get a gap on you."

Wylie pitching has given up four runs in three district games.

In the meantime, Wylie added four runs in the sixth after scoring five in the sixth to salt away the win over Cooper. Brady Clark, Collin Bruning and Walker strung singles together to knock in run after Hays Sipe, who opened the inning reaching on an error, scored on a fielder's choice.

Martin noted the big inning, something the team had been lacking.

"I thought we've done a good job plating guys the last three games when we needed to," he said. "We've got to get guys on to be a multiple-type offense."

AHS starter Connel Colley tossed a solid game. He gave up two runs in the fourth by walking the first two batters, who scored on Colby Garrett's double. He gave way to Jamison Castrell in the sixth after issuing a walk.

"I thought Colley threw really well and gave us a chance. For the most part, he did a great job and we made some mistakes behind him," Harman said. "It took us too long to get the bats going."

Conversely, Wylie is playing going into a big game Saturday against Wichita Falls Rider.

"Great response by the kids through the weekend," Martin said of Wylie putting up wins in the tournament

"Especially after Tuesday, us having a tough one," he said. "We have more work to do and longs ways to go. but sure proud of them today. "

Abilene High takes on Cooper at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cougars' diamond.