Mount Union's Kennady Gibbins fourth in pentathlon at NCAA indoor track and field meet

Mount Union recorded an All-American finish, broke a school record and sent several athletes to the finals during the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kennady Gibbins finished fourth in the women's pentathlon. She ran a time of 8.85 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, jumped 5 feet, 5.75 inches in the high jump, threw 35-1 in the shot put, jumped 17-11.5 in the long jump and ran the 800 in 2:38.36.

Kenadee Wayt will compete in the women's 60, 200, 400 and 1,600 relay in Saturday's finals. It marks the second straight indoor season she has advance to the finals in four events.

Madison Miles will join Wayt in the 400. Mary Mason and Taylor Cupp will run with Miles on Wayt on the 1,600 relay.

Matt McBride and Jared Storm broke the men's 400 school record of 48.06 held by assistant coach Tyler Neff. McBride ran a qualifying time of 47.68. Storm's time was 47.98. Both will compete in Saturday's finals.

McBride and Storm will compete with Tyler Gill and Justin Knoch in the finals of the 1,600 relay.

