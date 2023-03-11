Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KGET

Gov. Newsom signs order to divert floodwater to groundwater basins

By Marc Sternfield,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012aZn_0lF4PYqd00

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday aimed at removing administrative barriers to collecting rain and snowmelt from the latest storm to replenish the state’s groundwater supplies.

“This order helps us take advantage of expected intense storms and increases state support for local stormwater capture efforts,” Newsom said in a statement.

Experts say groundwater basins account for roughly 41% of California’s average annual water supply, but unlike above-ground reservoirs, they are not directly tied to mountain snowmelt and take much longer to fill.

California law typically requires that anyone seeking to divert water from streams and rivers to lands where it can “recharge” groundwater basins must obtain a water rights permit from the State Water Resources Control Board.

The order suspends that requirement until floodwaters recede.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkX7i_0lF4PYqd00
California storm radar. March 10, 2023.

“It is critical the State take certain immediate actions without undue delay to prepare for and mitigate the effects of the drought and potential flood conditions,” the order states.

There are still some limitations.

Among them, floodwater cannot be diverted onto dairy land or agricultural areas where pesticides or fertilizers have been applied within the past 30 days.

Water also cannot be diverted to “any area that could cause damage to critical levees, infrastructure, wastewater and drinking water systems … or exacerbate the threat of flood and other health and safety concerns,” the order states.

The latest atmospheric river is bringing intense rainfall to many parts of California. The National Weather Service forecasts four to nine inches of rain in some locations, prompting widespread Flood Watches and Flood Warnings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Kevin McCarthy makes statement on flooding in Kernville, California storms
Kernville, CA6 days ago
California Nonprofit EPIC-FSC Urges Residents to Prepare for the "Big One"
Calabasas, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McFarland residents frustrated after water bill costs increase exponentially
Mcfarland, CA2 days ago
Alta Sierra Ski Resort to close for 2 weeks due to road storm, flood damage
Alta Sierra, CA1 day ago
Evacuation warning issued for McFarland, other orders remain in effect
Mcfarland, CA6 days ago
Delano, McFarland, Wasco residents brace for storm impact
Delano, CA2 days ago
California lottery player wins over $2 million from Mega Millions ticket
Norwalk, CA1 day ago
KCSO aerial survey shows flowing water around Kern
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Spillways open at Northern California dams after heavy rainfall
Oroville, CA7 days ago
Pajaro River flooding spreads to Elkhorn
Pajaro, CA4 days ago
PHOTOS: Florida police rescue young manatee from red tide
Venice, FL2 days ago
Man pleads not guilty to setting Wingland Elementary fire
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
McFarland Police Department names new interim chief
Mcfarland, CA1 day ago
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL1 day ago
SUV Careens Down Embankment Along I-15 During Downpours
Temescal Valley, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy