Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Funds will create trail connecting YSU and Wick Park

By Katelyn Amato,

6 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Lauren McNally announced funds to connect Youngstown State University to Wick Park.

The City of Youngstown will receive more than $192,000 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Clean Ohio Trails Fund.

New hospital coming to Belmont Ave; renderings released

It will also help connect the bicycle deficient zone with other municipalities with existing and planned routes connecting Youngstown, Boardman and Niles.

The Clean Ohio Trails Fund has awarded nearly $112 million in state funds to improve access to recreational trails.

