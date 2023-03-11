Open in App
Laughlin, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

New river cruise boat arrives in Laughlin

By Joe Moeller,

6 days ago
While the impacts of the pandemic are winding down, one business in the Laughlin area has been impacted for years.

The owners of Laughlin River Tours ordered a brand new yacht in 2019 and after delays due to the pandemic, it's finally on the water.

People like James Kendrick, who is visiting from Kingman, Arizona, said they have their reasons for coming to Laughlin.

"It is really like old Vegas used to be 20 years ago," Kendrick said.

However, he's in town for a different reason this time.

"We are down here to visit the boat here in Laughlin."

He's talking about a giant 96-foot commercial yacht that now calls the Colorado River home.

It's called The Grand Celebration and it's owned by Trevor Chiodini who is also its captain.

"In this section of the Colorado River, this is going to be the nicest boat," Chiodini said.

You can see the yacht docked at the Aquarius Resort and Casino in Laughlin where passengers board for a cruise down the river.

"You do get a history lesson on the scenic tours and we also do dinner cruises," Chiodini said.

He adds they ordered the new yacht before the pandemic when business was good.

However, the tourism industry nearly shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19. The river is what kept visitors coming.

"That was about the time we put this boat into inception," Chiodini said. "When the shutdown happened, it was pretty rough on us. That is why the boat was so delayed. We were three years behind schedule."

The boat can fit 140 people. On the scenic cruise, you'll learn about the history of Laughlin and at night, they offer a sunset dinner cruise. Cruise season just got underway and they can finally bring people aboard.

"It is very uniqe," Chiodini's wife Brea said. "There is nothing like this in the area. It is the first of its kind."

The couple said they hope this new modern yacht will attract people to Laughlin.

"That was our goal, 100%, to get people down here into the casinos," Chiodini said.

You can learn more about the cruises they offer here .

