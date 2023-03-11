ELITE (8) COMPANY: South Shore high school MIAA tournament scoreboard

Eight was the magic number on Friday night.

Eight South Shore high school basketball teams were playing in the MIAA Elite 8, a.k.a the state quarterfinals.

Check out all the scores here.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North 77, Brockton 47: The No. 14 Boxers (15-8) saw their underdog run end at No. 6 North in Div. 1 action.. Braxten Baker led Brockton with 12 points and Cam Monteiro had 9.

Holbrook 75, Mount Greylock 60: Armani Perkins scored 22 of his game-high 37 points in the second half as the 11th-seeded Bulldogs (20-4) sewed up a spot in the Div. 5 semifinals by pulling away from No. 22 Mount Greylock (17-7). Owen Burke added 17 points for Holbrook, and Allen Brown Jr. (9) and Marquis Dobay-Lindsay (8) also chipped in. Holbrook next will play the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between No. 2 David Prouty (22-0) and No. 10 Roxbury Prep Charter (14-4).

Archbishop Williams 88, Oakmont Regional 83: The top-seeded Bishops rallied from down 13 in the third quarter to advance to the Div. 3 Final Four. Lorenzo Jackson scored 29 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Norwell 53, Hudson 39: Chloe Richardson scored 22 points as the No. 2 Clippers advance to the Div. 3 Final Four.

Bishop Fenwick 59, Archbishop Williams 35: The No. 11 Bishops lost in the Div. 3 quarterfinals.

Rockland 48, Dover-Sherborn 37: The No. 4 Bulldogs advance to the Div. 3 Final Four. Zariah Ottley (14 points, 8 rebounds) and Maggie Elie (12 points) finished in double figures. Sydney Blaney added 9 points and Maddy Hermenau had 7 points and 5 steals.

Notre Dame Academy (Worcester) 58, Cohasset 56: The Skippers lost in triple-overtime in the Div. 4 Elite 8.

Bishop Feehan 72, Bridgewater-Raynham 53: The No. 7 Trojans end the year at 19-4 with the loss in the Div. 1 quarterfinals. Natalia Hall-Rosa scored a career-high 33 points in the loss. Brenna Woodbury added 10.

