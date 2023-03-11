Open in App
Patriot Ledger

ELITE (8) COMPANY: South Shore high school MIAA tournament scoreboard

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger,

6 days ago

Eight was the magic number on Friday night.

Eight South Shore high school basketball teams were playing in the MIAA Elite 8, a.k.a the state quarterfinals.

More: Third-period explosion pushes Norwell High boys hockey past Martha's Vineyard into Final 4

Check out all the scores here.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North 77, Brockton 47: The No. 14 Boxers (15-8) saw their underdog run end at No. 6 North in Div. 1 action.. Braxten Baker led Brockton with 12 points and Cam Monteiro had 9.

Holbrook 75, Mount Greylock 60: Armani Perkins scored 22 of his game-high 37 points in the second half as the 11th-seeded Bulldogs (20-4) sewed up a spot in the Div. 5 semifinals by pulling away from No. 22 Mount Greylock (17-7). Owen Burke added 17 points for Holbrook, and Allen Brown Jr. (9) and Marquis Dobay-Lindsay (8) also chipped in. Holbrook next will play the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between No. 2 David Prouty (22-0) and No. 10 Roxbury Prep Charter (14-4).

More: Armani Perkins' big second half powers Holbrook boys basketball into Div. 5 semifinals

Archbishop Williams 88, Oakmont Regional 83: The top-seeded Bishops rallied from down 13 in the third quarter to advance to the Div. 3 Final Four. Lorenzo Jackson scored 29 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Norwell 53, Hudson 39: Chloe Richardson scored 22 points as the No. 2 Clippers advance to the Div. 3 Final Four.

More: Richardson leads Norwell girls basketball to first state semifinal appearance since 1989

Bishop Fenwick 59, Archbishop Williams 35: The No. 11 Bishops lost in the Div. 3 quarterfinals.

Rockland 48, Dover-Sherborn 37: The No. 4 Bulldogs advance to the Div. 3 Final Four. Zariah Ottley (14 points, 8 rebounds) and Maggie Elie (12 points) finished in double figures. Sydney Blaney added 9 points and Maddy Hermenau had 7 points and 5 steals.

Notre Dame Academy (Worcester) 58, Cohasset 56: The Skippers lost in triple-overtime in the Div. 4 Elite 8.

Bishop Feehan 72, Bridgewater-Raynham 53: The No. 7 Trojans end the year at 19-4 with the loss in the Div. 1 quarterfinals. Natalia Hall-Rosa scored a career-high 33 points in the loss. Brenna Woodbury added 10.

