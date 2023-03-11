Vape shop coming to Danville, across from high school

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new vape shop coming to the City of Danville, and it’s already painted with purple trim.

It’s on 8 East Fairchild Street near North Vermilion Street. Sources said it’s replacing the previous ‘Classy Critters’ pet shop and it’ll be right across from Danville High School. There are no zoning rules that prohibit the vape shop being near a school.

