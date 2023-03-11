MTSU women's basketball solidifies NCAA resume by reaching Conference USA finals

Middle Tennessee State's women overcame serious foul trouble, holding off Texas-El Paso 68-62 in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals Friday in Frisco, Texas.

The win propels the 25th-ranked Lady Raiders (27-4) to the championship game at 4:30 Saturday between the winner of UTSA and Western Kentucky.

It might have also locked up an NCAA Tournament bid for MTSU. Earlier in the week ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme said he felt the Lady Raiders needed to reach the tournament finals to secure a berth. MTSU would obviously reach it with a win Saturday.

Creme currently has MTSU as a projected No. 10 seed.

"I thought we did enough when we rolled in here," said MTSU coach Rick Insell. "I'm not sure what else we needed to do. Our NET was 27, our RPI was 22. The only thing not attached is a Power-5. These girls can play in any Power-5 in the country. I thought we had done enough when we got here."

MEN's BASKETBALL:MTSU men's basketball eliminated by FAU 68-65 in C-USA semifinals

MTSU had one player foul out and had three players with four and two with three on the court to finish the game. UTEP hit 23-of-26 from the free throw line.

"It totally affects how aggressive we are," said MTSU sophomore guard Jalynn Gregory, who had a team-high 22 points with seven rebounds. "We have to be more cautious. But our principles stay the same."

Courtney Whitson's 3-pointer with 31 seconds left helped MTSU seal the win after UTEP had cut a nine-point deficit to two.

UTEP overcame a 14-point first-quarter deficit and trailed by eight late in the third period, but took its first lead (48-47) with 8:28 left in regulation.

However, MTSU went on a 7-0 run from there and never trailed again. Gregory, who had a big second half, had a rebound basket then a steal on the other end, feeding Courtney Whitson for a 3-pointer with 3:12 remaining that turned a four-point Lady Raider lead to nine (61-52).

MTSU, which blew past Charlotte in the quarterfinals, led by as much as eight in the third (39-31), but UTEP went on a 6-0 run late in the quarter to cut the lead to one (42-41) but the Lady Raiders were able to push the advantage to 47-43 by quarter's end.

MTSU went on a 10-4 run to close out the first quarter (leading 18-12) and extended the run to 21-6 early in the second for a 29-14 advantage.

However, UTEP took advantage of a 9-0 run to trim the deficit to six and closed out the second quarter on a 13-3 run to make it 32-27 at intermission.

Senior forward Ksenia Malashka came off the bench to score 18 points with a team-leading 14 rebounds and three assists.