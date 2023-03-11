No, Shania Twain Still Has Not Met Brad Pitt: ‘I Think He’s Avoiding Me’

Back in 1997, Shania Twain confidently declared that movie star Brad Pitt was nothing special in her hit track, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” However, 26 years after the playful diss, the country superstar and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor have still never come face-to-face.

In a new episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s popular Chicken Shop Date YouTube series, the 29-year-old host asks Twain if she’s ever met a rocket scientist, in reference to another verse of the same song. “No. I wrote about Brad Pitt, I never met Brad Pitt,” she replied.

“You still haven’t met Brad Pitt?” Dimoldenberg asks in disbelief, to which Twain jokingly responds, “I think he’s avoiding me honestly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, it is revealed that Twain has Harry Styles ‘ phone number, as she performed “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One” with him at Coachella in 2022. “It was really great. Harry’s sweet. He’s a lovely, lovely guy,” Twain gushed, before Dimoldenberg suggested that the singer should give her Styles’ digits.

“No, I couldn’t. I’m too loyal,” Twain responded, after a convincing amount of nudges from the host. “I’d like to, but I can’t. I like you, but I can’t give you Harry’s number. I could, but then I’d feel bad about it. I’m too loyal and he gave it to me in confidence.”

Twain is fresh off the release of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me . Watch her episode of Chicken Shop Date below.

