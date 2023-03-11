Open in App
New York Post

Change the bail laws to punish fentanyl killers — NOW

By Post Editorial Board,

6 days ago

Fentanyl kills tens of thousands of Americans every year, with thousands dead in New York alone.

Hence Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s call to make more drug-dealing offenses bail-eligible is beyond necessary.

Tierney also wants a “death by dealer” law punishing sellers for overdoses.

His ideas have gotten some bipartisan backing in the Legislature — but it seems unlikely the Albany leadership will listen to reason and ignore the crime-loving progressives.

Yet the numbers show who’s in the right.

Fentanyl-involved deaths accounted for the vast majority of New York City’s 2,800-plus drug overdoses (eight a day ) in the 12 months leading up to June 2022.

That’s compared to some 433 homicides in 2022.

And thanks to the insane laxity of bail requirements around drug-peddling, sellers of this deadly poison routinely skate and so keep killing.

That’s what happened with Vito Frabizio: In 2022 he sold fentanyl to Long Island addict Frank Cairo. Cairo then OD’d and died, but Frabizio got cut loose on supervised release and was busted for dealing again while awaiting trial.

Pure insanity — and clear proof that New York’s criminal-justice “reforms” help no-one except sociopathic scum, while tearing families and entire communities apart.

Meanwhile, the pro-crime camorra in Albany (including Democratic leaders in both chambers) has members running so scared they won’t back even Gov. Kathy Hochul’s modest fix for the no-bail law.

Maybe Hochul will turn tough enough to stall the state budget until she gets her ask.

But that’s just a fraction of what’s needed .

If sensible Democrats in the Legislature can’t influence (or replace) their leaders, the carnage will continue until voters elect some new legislators.

