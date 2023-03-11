Kris Jenner goes blond to play ultimate ‘Mother’ in Meghan Trainor music video

Momager knows best.

Kris Jenner made a surprise appearance in Meghan Trainor’s new music video for “Mother,” which was released Friday.

In Jenner’s first look, the 67-year-old Kardashian/Jenner matriarch donned a blonde version of her signature short black hairdo, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, while wearing a glamorous white dress with a chunky diamond necklace.

“Mr. Big boy / Pulling up in your big toy/Sayin’ all that blah, blah, blah/ Makin’ all that big noise,” Jenner lip-syncs and dances along to the song on top of a large pink pedestal, surrounded by dancers.

She switches back to her black ‘do for her second look, where she and Trainor, 29, both sport black gowns with diamond accessories.

Kris Jenner, 67, channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the video. Vevo/Meghan Trainor

The retro, doo-wop song’s title refers to Gen Z’s slang for “mother,” which refers to an “iconic feminine figure, and an act is ‘mother’ if it contributes to that icon status,” according to Fast Company .

“The fact that Meghan Trainor is literally mother right now,” a male voice says at the start of the track.

“Mother” is on Meghan Trainor’s fifth studio album “Takin’ It Back.” Vevo/Meghan Trainor

“I am your mother, you listen to me/Stop all that mansplainin’/No one’s listening,” the chorus goes.

The song is included on Trainor’s fifth studio album, “Takin’ It Back,” which was released in October. It samples The Chordette’s 1954 hit “Mr. Sandman.”

“You just a bum bum bum,” Trainor repeats in the post-chorus.

The pair sang and danced along to the tune. Vevo/Meghan Trainor

The Kardashian daughters cheered Jenner on via Instagram. Vevo/Meghan Trainor

Jenner shared a clip of the video on Instagram and received support from her real-life daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

“THAT IS MY MOTHER,” Kourtney commented with a fire emoji.

“Stop it I’m f–king screaming,” Khloé added. I am f–king screaming! Oh my god thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”

“Isn’t my mom the cutest?!” Kim shared the video on her Instagram Story .

Fans were also ecstatic to see Trainer and Jenner join forces.

Jenner also starred in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video in 2019. Vevo/Meghan Trainor

“MEGHAN TRAINOR GOT THE MOTHER KRIS JENNER TO BE IN HER MOTHER MUSIC VIDEO OMG THIS IS SO ICONIC,” one excited fan tweeted .

“The song is actually soooo cute and fun and Meghan Trainor even got Kris Jenner to star in the music video Yeah Mother is a hit idc,” another said .

Trainor is pregnant with her second child, due in summer 2023. Vevo/Meghan Trainor

“I just know Kris loved every second of this,” another declared .

“Kris you are THE mother,” one fan wrote .

This isn’t Jenner’s first music video appearance. She portrayed Amy Poehler’s character in Ariana Grande’s “Mean Girls”- themed video for “Thank U, Next,” in 2019.

Trainor and her husband, “Spy Kids” alum Daryl Sabara, 30, are expecting their second child , as the singer showed off a sonogram in the “Mother” video. The couple married in 2018.