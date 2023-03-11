Kris Jenner goes blond to play ultimate ‘Mother’ in Meghan Trainor music video
By Erin Keller,
6 days ago
Momager knows best.
Kris Jenner made a surprise appearance in Meghan Trainor’s new music video for “Mother,” which was released Friday.
In Jenner’s first look, the 67-year-old Kardashian/Jenner matriarch donned a blonde version of her signature short black hairdo, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, while wearing a glamorous white dress with a chunky diamond necklace.
“Mr. Big boy / Pulling up in your big toy/Sayin’ all that blah, blah, blah/ Makin’ all that big noise,” Jenner lip-syncs and dances along to the song on top of a large pink pedestal, surrounded by dancers.
She switches back to her black ‘do for her second look, where she and Trainor, 29, both sport black gowns with diamond accessories.
The retro, doo-wop song’s title refers to Gen Z’s slang for “mother,” which refers to an “iconic feminine figure, and an act is ‘mother’ if it contributes to that icon status,” according to Fast Company .
“The fact that Meghan Trainor is literally mother right now,” a male voice says at the start of the track.
“I am your mother, you listen to me/Stop all that mansplainin’/No one’s listening,” the chorus goes.
The song is included on Trainor’s fifth studio album, “Takin’ It Back,” which was released in October. It samples The Chordette’s 1954 hit “Mr. Sandman.”
“You just a bum bum bum,” Trainor repeats in the post-chorus.
Jenner shared a clip of the video on Instagram and received support from her real-life daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.
“THAT IS MY MOTHER,” Kourtney commented with a fire emoji.
“Stop it I’m f–king screaming,” Khloé added. I am f–king screaming! Oh my god thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”
