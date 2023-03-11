All Lakers Expert Predictions For Home Raptors Battle

Can LA win a third straight?

Your 32-34 Los Angeles Lakers are going to square off against the 32-35 Toronto Raptors in what could quickly become something of a rock fight. Both clubs, who have been beset by injury issues to stars off and on throughout the year, are scrapping and clawing to secure a play-in tournament berth, or possibly better. Something's got to give.

All Lakers hoops fiends Noah Camras and Alex Kirschenbaum supply your expert predictions for tonight's action, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

1. How will D'Angelo Russell perform in his first game in two weeks?

Alex: Even if his shot isn't falling tonight, opposing teams respect D'Angelo Russell's three-point acumen. The same is not true about Dennis Schroder's jumper. I think even if D-Lo's percentages are a bit of an eyesore (which often happens when returning to an NBA floor after a long-ish absence), he will still ultimately up okay numbers (let's say an inefficient 14 points and five assists) and help the team win.



Noah: While I don't expect him to come out on fire, I do think the Lakers were being extra cautious with Russell, meaning he should be fully healthy in today's game. I expect him to score double-digit points, hit a few threes and just make the offense run much more smoothly with him at the helm.

2. How mad is Raptors team president Masai Ujiri right now that he didn't somehow trade for Jarred Vanderbilt?

Noah: Yeah, I mean, Toronto loves their wings, and Vanderbilt has proven to be the steal of the deadline. He may be mad right now, but it'll only be worse when Vanderbilt puts on a show tonight on both ends of the floor.

Alex: He was just sitting there! Vanderbilt is a textbook Toronto/Ujiri player -- a long, switchy, versatile defense-first forward with a lot of energy who can't shoot. I'm fascinated to see how he matches up against Raptors power forward Scottie Barnes, who's had an up-and-down second season.

3. How many threes will Troy Brown Jr. make tonight?

Alex: The 6'6" swingman has really stepped up since just before LeBron James turned 38, basically. He's made 41.4% of his 4.4 three-point tries a night since December 27th , and between that and his defense, he's been an excellent injury replacement for James. When he looks to score more, he gives LA's offense an extra dimension. I say he makes two triples this evening.

Noah: He's been huge for the Lakers on both ends of the floor as of late, and I think that trend continues tonight. I see him knocking down four treys, including some big ones at key moments in the game.

4. Who will win?

Noah: This Laker team is playing their best basketball of the season, and they'll only be better with the return of D-Lo. It's amazing that we're sitting in March, with LeBron James on the sidelines, and feeling confident in this team — but that's what happens when you have a good trade deadline. I think the Lakers are going to get the upset win at home, and continue to march their way up the Western Conference standings.

Alex: Why do I feel so weirdly confident in this team's ability to beat a healthier opponent (in terms of its main pieces)? LA has gone 7-3 since the trade deadline and 3-2 in its five games without LeBron James or D'Angelo Russell. With Russell back, I think this club will have enough offense to overcome what should be a tenacious Raptors defense, despite being two-point underdogs at home .

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!