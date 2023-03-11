WATCH: Indiana student wins big with half court shot at Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 09: A general view of signag during the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If Indiana beats Maryland in the nightcap game at the Big Ten Tournament on Friday to advance to the semifinals, then it might just go down as the best day Ryan Farago can remember. At halftime of the preceding game — between Penn State and Northwestern — Farago was invited on the court to attempt some half court shots for a cash prize.

And the Hoosier fan, after leaving an attempt short, heaved a shot that true. After he splashed home the half court shot, Farago calmly returned the ball to the shooting rack and then pumped up the crowd. Stone cold.

For his make, Farago won $19,000.

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1634353496119218177?s=20

Hard to top winning $19,000. Though winning $19,000 and watching your Hoosiers move on in the Big Ten Tournament would be that much better.

Big Ten Tournament Day 3

After a thrilling second day of action in the Big Ten Tournament, Day 3 kicked off at noon EST. Friday has four more matchups on the schedule, including the top four seeds in action. All of this is going to be followed up with the semifinal round on Saturday before the Big Ten champion is crowned on Sunday.

Penn State and Northwestern had combined for 12 points in the first nine minutes of the first half before scoring 39 combined in the last 11. Northwestern took a slim 26-25 lead over the Nittany Lions into the break after falling to them in the penultimate regular season contest. Seth Lundy has seven points for Penn State and Boo Buie leads Northwestern with eight.

Big Ten action will end with an interesting matchup between Maryland (21-11, 11-9) and Indiana (21-10, 12-8). The Terrapins took care of business against Minnesota in the second round ahead of their date with the Hoosiers. Despite only going 3-3 in their final six games, the Hoosiers still earned a double bye in a highly competitive conference.