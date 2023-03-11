Open in App
Bloomington, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

WATCH: Indiana student wins big with half court shot at Big Ten Tournament

By Andrew Graham,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0Efp_0lF4IFVF00
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 09: A general view of signag during the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If Indiana beats Maryland in the nightcap game at the Big Ten Tournament on Friday to advance to the semifinals, then it might just go down as the best day Ryan Farago can remember. At halftime of the preceding game — between Penn State and Northwestern — Farago was invited on the court to attempt some half court shots for a cash prize.

And the Hoosier fan, after leaving an attempt short, heaved a shot that true. After he splashed home the half court shot, Farago calmly returned the ball to the shooting rack and then pumped up the crowd. Stone cold.

For his make, Farago won $19,000.

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1634353496119218177?s=20

Hard to top winning $19,000. Though winning $19,000 and watching your Hoosiers move on in the Big Ten Tournament would be that much better.

Big Ten Tournament Day 3

After a thrilling second day of action in the Big Ten Tournament, Day 3 kicked off at noon EST. Friday has four more matchups on the schedule, including the top four seeds in action. All of this is going to be followed up with the semifinal round on Saturday before the Big Ten champion is crowned on Sunday.

Penn State and Northwestern had combined for 12 points in the first nine minutes of the first half before scoring 39 combined in the last 11. Northwestern took a slim 26-25 lead over the Nittany Lions into the break after falling to them in the penultimate regular season contest. Seth Lundy has seven points for Penn State and Boo Buie leads Northwestern with eight.

Big Ten action will end with an interesting matchup between Maryland (21-11, 11-9) and Indiana (21-10, 12-8). The Terrapins took care of business against Minnesota in the second round ahead of their date with the Hoosiers. Despite only going 3-3 in their final six games, the Hoosiers still earned a double bye in a highly competitive conference.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
This Indiana City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Chicago truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in southern Indiana
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kid’s arm gets stuck in game machine at bowling alley
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Bloomington woman charged with domestic terrorism in attack on police training center site in Atlanta
Bloomington, IN9 days ago
Indianapolis bakery named best place for pie in the state
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
Gunshot inside Indy Culver’s
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Man arrested in killing of another man outside Greenwood bar
Greenwood, IN4 days ago
Brown County Schools bus runs over child, taken to Indianapolis hospital
Nashville, IN7 days ago
Man dies from injuries in shooting on Indy's west side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Indianapolis man sentenced to 42 years for wife's death
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
The third richest person in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN15 days ago
Person shot, killed on Indy’s east side
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
Plainfield police looking for help finding out who shot pregnant woman
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
I-65 billboard referencing Greenwood shooting taken down
Greenwood, IN7 days ago
Two Arrested For Brawl Over Paternity Suit In Marion County Courtroom
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Police make arrest after broad daylight home invasion in Brownsburg
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
Bloomington man holds people hostage, kills himself
Bloomington, IN6 days ago
Arrest report details what led up to deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN8 days ago
3 charged after large amounts of marijuana found at Indy airport
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Indy man sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing wife
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Pregnant woman shot in road rage incident in Plainfield, police searching for suspect
Plainfield, IN7 days ago
'I don't deserve this' | Man wounded in road rage shooting on west side of Indianapolis thankful for arrest
Indianapolis, IN8 days ago
Greencastle man accused of biting baby; Hospital staff overheard him call newborn ‘evil’, according to investigators
Greencastle, IN2 days ago
Neighbors say short term rental is to blame for weekend gunfire
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
Greenwood, IN8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy