Virginia Beach Crime Line increases maximum reward amount

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Crime Line and Crime Stoppers have increased their maximum reward amounts.

According to a tweet from VB Crime Solvers , Those who submit a tip or information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,5000 depending on charges. The maximum award was previously $1,000.

As a reminder, those who would like to submit a tip can choose to remain anonymous.

