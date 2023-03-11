Virginia Beach Crime Line increases maximum reward amount

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Crime Line and Crime Stoppers have increased their maximum reward amounts. Close
According to a tweet from VB Crime Solvers , Those who submit a tip or information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,5000 depending on charges. The maximum award was previously $1,000.
As a reminder, those who would like to submit a tip can choose to remain anonymous.
