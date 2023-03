Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez returned to participate in his first batting practice after a sore left hand had him sidelined.

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez took his first batting practice swings today and had no issues according to team officials per MLB.com . Alvarez showed up to MLB Spring Training with a sore left hand and h

On March 8, new Astros General Manager Dana Brown said Alvarez was pain free.

"We know it doesn’t take him long to get ready,” he said. “He’s a fierce competitor in the batter’s box. It’s just a matter of him being completely healthy. Hopefully we’re through the storm once he starts back swinging. I think he’s had the ample rest he needs."

According to Houston Chronicle reporter Chandler Rome , Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker did not give a timetable for Álvarez's return. As of Friday, the Astros have 16 Grapefruit League games left in their Spring Training schedule. Opening Day is March 30th against the Chicago White Sox.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !