Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Rhome police asks for public’s help locating suspect, witness in fatal motorcycle crash

By Nicole Lopez,

6 days ago

The Rhome Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a driver suspected of causing the death of a motorcyclist . Police also hope to speak with a witness to the road rage crash.

At about 7:15 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a major crash on U.S. 287 between Pioneer Parkway and Texas Highway 114 in Rhome.

The driver of a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was forced off the road by a driver of a pickup truck hauling a trailer, in what investigators believe was a case of road rage, police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, 55-year-old Jerry Wayne Newton of Decatur, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He did not survive his injuries, according to Rhome police.

Rhome, a city in Wise County, is about 25 minutes away from Fort Worth.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Immediately after the crash occurred, another truck driver stopped to help, according to police. The truck driver was described as a white man wearing an orange vest who was carrying a medical bag.

The witness spoke to a Wise County dispatcher on the phone and described the suspect vehicle as a dark or silver pickup truck pulling a trailer.

The trailer was orange on the bottom and had a black tarp covering a water tank, according to police. The suspect vehicle was followed by a similar truck and trailer that may have been traveling with the suspect vehicle.

Anyone who was in the area or has information about the accident or about the suspect vehicle and driver is asked to call the Rhome Police Department at 817-636-2400 or to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 940-627-5971.

The Rhome Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation.

